The Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom scored a major win when two provisions of HB 73 (wrapped into the HB 315 “Christmas bill”) were SIGNED into LAW.



(1) Ohio clearly let the World Health Organization (WHO) know that it has no jurisdiction in the state to enforce any health guideline or mandate.

(2) Hospital patients cannot be denied sufficient fluids or nutrition unless the patient directs it as such in the patient's end of life health directive.

The fight isn’t over yet, though, because corrupt Governor DeWine has line-item VETOED the “medical free speech” provision. He is still allowing health-related licensing boards and other entities to infringe on medical free speech and continuing to allow these groups to pursue disciplinary action against medical professionals who go against the new world order narrative.

Learn more at OhioAMF.org

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment