It’s interesting that a new, highly mutated COVID variant called ‘Cicada’ is spreading. It’s more interesting that it is occurring now when COVID vaccine rates are at an all-time low. According to the latest CDC data, 2026 COVID vaccine and booster rates are:

17–18% of adults

9% of children

11% of pregnant women

Rates are similar across the globe. People are not doing it, so enter a BA.3.2 mutation of the COVID-19 variant that is gaining traction across the globe. Why is it called Cicada? It harkens to a virus that remains underground for years, then strikes.

More psychological warfare if you ask me.

Here are some quick facts:

Emerged over a year ago

First detected in South Africa (November 2024)

Mild this fall (2025)

December 2025 WHO began tracking it as a “variant under monitoring.”

February 2026 - began its ramp up

Now in 25 states and 23 countries.

Naturally, the Big Pharma shills are touting it as “unique and distinct from other variants in circulation.” These variants may cause it to look different to your immune system. We’ve got Johns Hopkins leading the way. You remember they were the ones with the COVID death counter that was rammed down our throats daily. Of course, the new variants emerge and weaken your protection gained from prior COVID-19 infection or vaccination. They cover all the bases!

They’re saying its predecessor BA.3 never became dominant, but it spread quietly for much of 2024, “overshadowed by dominant strains like Nimbus and XFG.”



It’s under the radar, until it’s not. These variants are always unique—this one has a spike protein with an unusually high number of mutations (~75) and it can “evade” your immune system. But the symptoms remain the same, except for the one symptom that is different—gastrointestinal symptoms. More scare tactics. Of course it’s different from the virus that current vaccines target, so the answer is NEW vaccines.



Same playbook. Don’t fall for it. Keep your immune system healthy instead. Here are some tips.

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