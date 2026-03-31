Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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djean111's avatar
djean111
7h

Nope. And no jab.

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Susie Stogsdill's avatar
Susie Stogsdill
7h

As long as they keep spraying the skies, this crap will also continue. Chemtrails = " varients" in my eyes. Along with all the other poisons in them.

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