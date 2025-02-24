This past week, President Trump addressed governors from the 50 states. One of the topics was chemtrails or “spray”. As Trump said, we spray all over the place and other countries don’t. He also suggested the rising rates of autism among children could be linked to the U.S. government possibly spraying something in the air. Then he hinted that we are going to figure it out.

As my colleague Sayer Ji said, we can’t have MAHA without addressing the chemtrails. Apparently Trump thinks so too. Let’s see what unfolds.

I’ve been writing about chemicals like glyphosate since at least 2015. Read that collection here.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment