I feel vindicated with the ACIP decision on Hep B. I really, really do.

I’ve been warning about vaccines like Hep B for over 25 years. I now call the childhood vaccine schedule the Pediatric Poisoning Schedule. For adults it’s the Adult Assault Program.

In 1991, the decision was made to give Hep B on the day of birth. This is ridiculous. Parents are strong-armed and they can’t leave the hospital without it in many cases. I have often said this is likely the most useless vaccine on the entire Pediatric Poisoning Schedule.

Keep two things in mind.

1. Hep B is transmitted through sexual activity, drug use or blood. If the mother is Hep B negative, the baby will not get Hep B. And 99.5% of mothers test negative for HepB (because they’re not drug users or prostitutes!) For mothers whose hepatitis B status is unknown or who test positive, the birth dose recommendation would stand.

2. Hep B is definitely a vaccine that is not tested against a true placebo, and that matters; see my substack about placebo testing.



Today, infants can get up to 28 injections before their first birthday. Thank goodness the ACIP had the good sense to remove Hep B at birth (with a first dose no earlier than 2 months). Here’s how the individuals on the committee voted. (CDC deputy director Jim O’Neill has the final say, but will likely sign off on the recommendation in the next few days.)

This is a great time to thank all of you who stepped up to submit the petition to ACIP before their meeting. The Hep B item was #1 on the agenda, and you made a difference.

We read your comments in our substack and social media. Yes, the HepB decision is a small step. But it is an important step. Many of you are frustrated that the vaccine schedule teardown is not happening faster. I get it. But this 8-3 decision means that parents of those babies decide individually, in consultation with their provider, on the need for later doses, and whether and when to vaccinate their infants. This matters.

Granted, this decision means the dose is only postponed to age 2 months or after. But this is where parents and grandparents need to step in and become educated so you can be an advocate for the baby. For example, if you are in a situation where your baby has already had one dose of HepB (as many new parents are), ask the pediatrician to do serology testing. If a child has sufficient titers to provide immunity, it completely eliminates the need for additional doses.

I also have many vaccine courses you can learn from; here’s one example below. And my substack, website, my podcasts, and The Tenpenny Report (both the archives and the new articles) all have very useful information.



With the Hep B decision, we gained some things, and we lost some things, but one thing is for sure — the medical industrial complex is unraveling. I wrote in detail on HepB in my Saturday Substack, in case you haven’t read it yet.



Let’s all keep fighting for our kids.

My HepB in Pregnancy Series course is available at https://learning4you.org/courses/pregnancy-series-hepatitis-b/

