Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) is not so safe after all, says RFK Jr.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced late last week that the FDA will now eliminate an exemption that has allowed Big Food to put harmful chemicals into our foods.
This ends the VERY broad use of this exemption by food companies to circumvent FDA approvals for things like food dyes. (For more on food dyes, read my recent substack here.)
RFK: "In our country, the GRAS standard means that every chemical is presumed safe until proven dangerous, and that proof might not happen until millions of Americans are sick with chronic disease. This mass experiment on the American population with GRAS has been a catastrophe. We now have around 10,000 chemicals in our food. Europe has only 400."
He went on to say that radical transparency is needed because not even the US government knows what's in our food. The GRAS designation was created in 1958 for common foods like salt and baking soda to be exempted from testing. Over time, food companies and cooperative regulators have taken advantage of the GRAS exemption.
He gave the example of titanium dioxide, banned in the EU but a common food ingredient in the US, and one potentially linked to DNA damage and cancer.
Our new HHS secretary directed the FDA to begin changing rules to clamp down on the overuse of the GRAS pathway for new ingredients and to do post-market assessments of existing foods. All of this is aimed at rapidly identifying harmful compounds making Americans so sick.
His final statement on the matter: "This issue isn't going away."
I could literally go through my house and find products that if I only drank or ate a tiny bit of it, I wouldn't get sick or die. In other words, those toxic products are "Generally Recognized as Safe" right? But, if I was to drink or eat a little bit of these toxic chemicals every single day for 5, 10, 15, 20 years... what harm would they have done to my body? Most of us can look around our homes and find cleaning products and other chemicals that are fine for that purpose (in most cases) but in some cases some of the ingredients in these cleaning products are also in our food! Many people are also not aware that no long term studies are required for Genetically Engineered foods either. The people coming up with this crap in their labs don't have to study what these frankenfoods will do to the insects, animals, or people who ingest them. My blood boils about this subject. Vaccines are more important to me in many ways because those are products that are (for children especially) "mandated" for a person to participate in society. At least with food, we have a choice... no one is mandating we eat a certain food to participate in society, go to school, etc... yet! But, it's getting more and more difficult to find foods on the shelves that are not either bio-engineered, full of chemicals, or processed to an extent that it shouldn't even be called food! Unfortunately, RFK Jr is tiptoeing around the biggest elephant in the room. Time will tell if we were duped. But, at least he's doing "something" though I don't believe the things he's addressing are going to really make a big difference until we take a look at 72 shots given to people before their 18 years of age.
