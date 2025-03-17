HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced late last week that the FDA will now eliminate an exemption that has allowed Big Food to put harmful chemicals into our foods.

This ends the VERY broad use of this exemption by food companies to circumvent FDA approvals for things like food dyes. (For more on food dyes, read my recent substack here.)

RFK: "In our country, the GRAS standard means that every chemical is presumed safe until proven dangerous, and that proof might not happen until millions of Americans are sick with chronic disease. This mass experiment on the American population with GRAS has been a catastrophe. We now have around 10,000 chemicals in our food. Europe has only 400."

He went on to say that radical transparency is needed because not even the US government knows what's in our food. The GRAS designation was created in 1958 for common foods like salt and baking soda to be exempted from testing. Over time, food companies and cooperative regulators have taken advantage of the GRAS exemption.



He gave the example of titanium dioxide, banned in the EU but a common food ingredient in the US, and one potentially linked to DNA damage and cancer.

Our new HHS secretary directed the FDA to begin changing rules to clamp down on the overuse of the GRAS pathway for new ingredients and to do post-market assessments of existing foods. All of this is aimed at rapidly identifying harmful compounds making Americans so sick.

His final statement on the matter: "This issue isn't going away."

