Merck & Co. has made $8 billion in the last two years from Gardasil vaccine sales for HPV (human papilloma virus.)



Yes, you read that right — billion, not million.



They better hope they “followed the science” and have their documentation in order about “safe and effective” because the company is about to face a jury trial brought by a plaintiff who was seriously harmed at age 16 by receiving these jabs. The plaintiff has a seasoned lawyer who has won multimillion $$$ cases against Big Pharma, and a medical expert will testify that the vaccines indeed contain DNA fragments. The legal team has a damning internal email in which Merck’s chief medical officer admitted the company did not test for HPVL1 plasmid DNA contamination in the vaccine. And, the FDA of course approved the vaccine without this testing.

The jury will determine whether the drug giant hid the risks and side effects associated with its lucrative jab. Merck could be paying out a LOT of money…it may be time to kiss those INSANE profits goodbye. The trial is in California, a state that does not limit punitive damages when a plaintiff presents clear and convincing evidence of fraud or malice, like this woman most surely will. The jury has free rein to set the damages as high as they want to.



That day is likely going to be Merck’s worst day ever. In closing, note that until 2021 with the COVID jabs, Gardisil had the highest number of reported incidents in VAERS.



Thanks to my friend Barbara Loe Fisher at NVIC for bringing us this important information. Read more details about the lawsuit here.

