Dear Friends,

This is urgent.

The United States now ranks 48th in life expectancy, and nearly 76% of our children are chronically ill. While families struggle, Big Pharma, government officials, and even researchers have made trillions off injections promoted as “safe & effective.”

We need to know how we got here to find a new way forward.

That’s why I invite you to join me LIVE:

Tuesday, September 9th at 7:30p to 9:00pEST

The event: “Standing for Your Children and Grandchildren”

During this event, I will discuss:

The truth and history behind vaccine mandates

The truth behind the current vaccine agenda

Details about the new sa-RNA vaccines being prepared

Practical steps to protect yourself, your family, and your freedom

This event is FREE.

It’s on Zoom and will consist of about a 45-minute presentation, then 45 45-minute open forum Q&A (we’ll get to as many as we can).



TIME: 7:30p to 9:00pEST (hard stop)

We’ll open with a prayer with Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Evangelist Billy Graham, and a closing prayer with Pastor Stephen Broden.

Together, we will stand in faith and in truth.

This is a rare opportunity to hear the unfiltered truth and to ask your questions directly. Please share this substack and /or the link. Invite your family and friends with children and grandchildren. The future of all of us is on the line.

With determination and faith,

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with Dr. Karladine Graves

