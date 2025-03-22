Because we are winding down March, which has been focused on Gastrointestinal Health for our Tenpenny Prime members this month, I wanted to repost an article about the gut - and other - microbiomes. For our Tenpenny Prime members, the White Paper on GI procedures and the recorded ppt on GI health are posted in your Membership portal.

Gut Microbiome

A biome is a distinct ecosystem characterized by its environment and its inhabitants. The gut — defined as inside the intestines, from the mouth to the anus — is a biome populated by trillions of microorganisms, including more than a thousand different species of bacteria, as well as fungi and parasites that have a symbiotic relationship with their human. Your gut microbiome is unique to you.

The human gut microbiome plays a key role in both health and disease. Extensive research has established its involvement in metabolism, nutrition, physiology, and immune function.

It has been said that the number of bacteria living symbiotically within our gastrointestinal tract (GI) outnumbers the total number of cells in our body by a factor of 10, and the number of genes encoded by all those bacteria outnumber our genes by more than 100 times. That’s a lot of critters to take of! All of this can be disrupted by trans-fats, refined sugar, unfermented soy, food additives, seed oils, and bioengineered (BE) ingredients. These synthetic molecules impair the intestinal barrier, causing a leaky gut and allowing gut bacteria to enter the bloodstream, leading to massive inflammation in other areas of the body.

Gut-Skin Axis

Humans have three known biomes. The most well-known and talked about is the gut microbiome. Your gut microorganisms live harmoniously together. They influence many aspects of your overall health, both within and outside your digestive system. The gut microbiome is the largest endocrine organ, producing at least 30 hormone-like compounds and neurotransmitters, such as gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), serotonin, dopamine, and tryptophan.

The skin is its own microbiome, containing its own unique set of microbes. As the largest organ of the human body, the skin is colonized by beneficial microorganisms and serves as a physical barrier to prevent the invasion of pathogens. In fact, the skin is home to millions of bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and other pathogens that work to keep skin healthy and protected.

The skin microbiome has gained significant attention in recent years. Much study has been done to determine if a disruption of the skin microbiome is the cause or the consequence of a skin disorder. Diet can have a vital role in particular skin pathologies. Numerous studies have provided evidence for a profound bidirectional link between the gut and the skin. This occurs through modification of the immune system. For example, gluten can negatively impact skin health. Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity have been linked with several skin conditions, especially dermatitis herpetiformis. Patients can clear up skin rashes by shifting to a gluten-free diet.

Here are several common conditions (reference) that show a connection between a disrupted gut microbiome manifesting as a skin disorder and some common solutions:

Acne: Decades ago (1961), a connection between the gut microbiome and acne was identified, and oral Lactobacillus supplements helped the skin flora. While the gut microbiome is only one of many factors contributing to acne, disruptions have an undeniable impact on the skin condition, leading to acne vulgaris. To improve this condition, remove refined sugar, trans-fat, and any known allergens and add a high-yield probiotic. Treat the gut, not just the skin. Psoriasis: This condition is characterized by red, scaly, and thickened skin lesions that can occur at any site of the body. It is a multifactorial disease with an interplay between genetic susceptibility, lifestyle (diet), and environmental exposures (soaps, chemicals). People with psoriasis have an increased risk of developing intestinal immune disorders, such as irritable bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis (UC), and celiac disease. Lactose intolerance is significantly more present in people with psoriasis, and the severity of the psoriasis is often linked to the severity of the dairy sensitivity. Lifestyle has a major impact on psoriasis. Eliminating smoking, limiting or stopping alcohol consumption, and getting close to your ideal body weight can all lead to profound improvements in the skin. Intermittent fasting has been shown to positively impact moderate-to-severe psoriasis. Targeting the gut with probiotics has been especially beneficial to prevent relapses.

Note: It has been my clinical experience that almost every person with psoriasis I have treated over the years had a significant corn intolerance. If you are trying to eliminate corn from your diet, you also need to eliminate corn starch, corn oil, corn meal, corn flour, maltodextrin, and high-fructose corn syrup, not just kernelled corn. Patients have told me that eliminating corn is more difficult than eliminating wheat and/or dairy because corn is so pervasive in our foods and medications.

Rosacea: This is a chronic inflammatory condition of the skin and muscles in the face. Although the underlying causes of rosacea remain unclear, neurovascular dysregulation, impaired immunity, environmental exposures, hygiene, ethnicity, and genetics have all been suggested to play important roles. Eliminating rosacea can be challenging. It is important to identify and avoid triggers such as spicy foods, alcohol, hot drinks, extreme temperatures, and stress. Managing stress through relaxation techniques can also be beneficial. Several natural remedies may help soothe rosacea symptoms. Applying cold compresses to the face can reduce redness and irritation. Aloe vera gel and green tea extract have anti-inflammatory properties that may calm flare-ups. Colloidal oatmeal masks can strengthen the skin barrier and relieve irritation, and raw Manuka honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits. These simple treatments can help manage rosacea symptoms without medication. A link between gut dysbiosis and rosacea has been seen, especially infections of H. pylori infection, a bacterium that can also cause stomach ulcers. The prevalence of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) is increased in rosacea patients. Treating and eliminating both of these imbalances can result in significant improvement of the skin. Alopecia areata: This skin condition is clinically characterized by small areas of hair loss on the scalp and/or all over the body. A nutrient deficiency can impact hair growth and structure. Deficiencies of zinc, niacin, vitamin D, vitamin A, and iron (low ferritin level) have all been associated with alopecia areata. Removing gluten and soy from the diet has also shown promise for improvement.

The Brain Microbiomes

Historically, the brain has been considered to be a sterile environment, largely protected by the blood-brain barrier. In 2018, a group of scientists from Alabama presented data suggesting the presence of bacteria in the brain tissue of healthy people and that the majority of the bacteria were of three types commonly found in the gut.

This has been referred to as the brain microbiome and has been studied since about 2009. Substances made by bacteria in the gut can get into the blood, just like nutrients in our food travel from the gut into the blood. Also, bacteria in the gut can send signals through nerves that connect the gut to the brain.

Called the gut-brain axis, this third microbiome creates communication between the brain and the gut, linking the emotional and cognitive centers of the brain with intestinal functions.

Have you ever been in a stressful situation, such as giving a speech before a large audience, and suddenly gotten sick to your stomach or had diarrhea? The connection is real, and it’s more than just an emotional reaction. The interaction between the microbiome in the gut and the activities in the brain appears to be bidirectional, meaning the gut can signal the brain, and the brain can signal the gut. The responses occur through nerves, by hormones, or via the immune system.

Hundreds of studies have examined various psychiatric disorders and linked them to the gut microbiome. In the last decade, research into the gut-skin-brain associations has uncovered evidence of how foods, intestinal microbiota, and parasites can affect intestinal-skin diseases and neurological-psychiatric-psychological disorders.

What you can do:

