We have kept a close eye on COVID-19 lawsuits, first writing about the big cases this summer. You can read COVID Lawsuits: The Domino Effect here. There needs to be, and will be, many more lawsuits to come, and you can be sure we will be following them closely.

Why did we choose lawsuits as this week's Throwback Thursday?

Because the BIG lawsuit we have been waiting for is finally here. The House of Cards is coming down. The dominoes are falling. And the day we have all been waiting for has finally happened. RFK Jr. announced at the October 23, 2024 Trump rally in Duluth, Georgia that Bill Gates will stand trial in The Netherlands for a case involving seven people injured by COVID-19 vaccines. This was first reported in the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Actually, one person died, so the six are carrying on the lawsuit.

Additionally, the court has stated that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will also stand trial.

The seven plaintiffs allege that Gates and Bourla deliberately misled the public about the safety of the COVID-19 jabs. In short, these gentlemen ABSOLUTELY knew that these injections were not “safe and effective.” They repeatedly lied to the world, but our Tenpenny audience has known that for years.

RFK Jr. went on to say that Bill Gates would rather stand trial in The Netherlands than in the US and implied that Gates' recent donation of $50 million to Kamala’s campaign was made because he knows he will be indicted if Trump wins.

Click on the picture to hear the full speech from the Georgia event.

Hopefully, Gates will stand trial in absolutely every country in the world, but for now, he is fighting the case in The Netherlands. Despite being $50 million "poorer" after his donation to Kamala, Gates has still hired the most prestigious Dutch litigation law firm, Pels Rijcken. But things may not be starting off so well. The firm is based in The Hague, but the case was filed in a smaller court in Leeuwarden. To date, all COVID-related cases against the Dutch government have been filed in The Hague, but have been unsuccessful.

Gee, I wonder why?

On October 16, Gates's high-priced attorneys argued that the small court didn't have jurisdiction because Gates doesn't live there. That didn't go his way either, and he will stand trial on November 27. "Even if your name is Bill Gates, you still have to go to court," said the judges. (Bourla did not argue jurisdiction.) You can see the full ruling here in Dutch and in English.

Gates will have to pay attorney fees and additional legal costs, too. Some attorneys think it will be an uphill battle, but others say that when judges are presented with the overwhelming amount of evidence, they will do the right thing. Some judges are not corrupt. One of the Dutch judges heard testimony from the father of one of the six plaintiffs who spoke for his daughter because she is so badly vaccine-injured that she can no longer talk. The judge went very quiet when presented with that evidence.

Will this case set a precedent and help other plaintiffs around the world? Maybe in Germany, where many are vaccine-injured? We know every country has similar stats to Germany.

Let's hope the case sets a precedent. That would mean every defendant can be charged even if he or she does not reside in the plaintiff's country.

And that is a game changer.

This is a great example of the reason for the lies, desperation and panic that we are all witnessing from the Deep State. These people are fighting for their lives. And Bill Gates is going to a prison somewhere on this Earth. You can count on it.

