Casey Fleming has spent decades studying strategic risk inside intelligence networks, corporate systems, and government institutions.

His conclusions led him to write a book he never intended to write.

Casey Fleming describes a form of conflict that rarely resembles traditional war. Military confrontation is not the central mechanism. Economic leverage, information systems, technological surveillance, drug distribution, and cultural division function as instruments of pressure.

The framework he describes originates from a doctrine known as unrestricted warfare.

That doctrine treats every system inside a society as a potential battlefield.

Financial markets become strategic terrain.

Education systems become influence platforms.

Digital networks become tools for cognitive persuasion.

Many citizens sense instability but struggle to understand its source.

Casey Fleming argues that the pattern becomes visible once the structure behind these pressures is recognized.

Recognition changes how current events appear.

The same headlines begin to tell a different story.

Book: The Red Tsunami: The Silent Storm Killing Your Freedom

