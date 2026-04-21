Sonia Elijah: 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever

Pandemic preparedness is expanding again, and the systems used during COVID remain active.

Sonia Elijah joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to examine what was built during that period and how it continues to shape decisions now. This conversation centers on 3/11 Viral Takeover, her investigation into the moment the WHO declared a pandemic and the chain of actions that followed.

Dr. Tenpenny asks direct questions about what the timeline reveals, what FOIA documents and internal communications show, and why certain narratives were reinforced while others were dismissed. The discussion moves through PCR testing, asymptomatic spread, fear messaging, censorship, and early treatment suppression.

The episode looks at how institutions aligned their messaging and how that influenced behavior across entire populations. It also raises the question of what was learned from that period and how those same approaches could be used again.

The interview brings clarity to key pressure points. The book carries the deeper documentation, timelines, and source material. Both are needed to understand what happened at a broader level.

Important Links:

Book: 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever

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