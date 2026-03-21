Sen. Dave Howard & James Rigby - The Supreme Court's Confidence Game: The Lie of the Judicial Supremacy

Power accumulates when definitions shift quietly. Senator Dave Howard and attorney James Rigby examine a belief embedded in modern legal culture that courts possess authority extending beyond the act of deciding a dispute.

The discussion moves through the legal history often cited as justification for that authority. Marbury v. Madison appears repeatedly in constitutional law classes. Rigby examines the actual language of the decision and the later interpretations that expanded its meaning across decades of legal teaching. Senator Howard describes reviewing the ruling line by line and finding no declaration that courts stand above the Constitution itself.

The conversation follows that shift into legal education. Law students study constitutional cases. Few study the surrounding historical writings that explain the structure of the three branches of government. The profession absorbs precedent language as settled truth.

The discussion broadens into the political environment surrounding those rulings. Legislatures decline confrontation with courts. Judicial language repeats across decisions until the interpretation becomes accepted authority.

Howard and Rigby argue that the structure of American government now reflects that accumulated interpretation rather than the original constitutional framework.

If you think you understand how the courts actually work in this country, you might want to hear this conversation.

Important Links:

Book: The Supreme Court’s Confidence Game: The Lie of “Judicial Supremacy”: The Theft of Power and Control From “We the People”

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