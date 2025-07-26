This isn’t just a slippery slope—it’s a chemical avalanche.

While most Americans are still distracted by the latest celebrity drama or the latest TikTok viral cat videos, something insidious happened at this week’s congressional hearing: a stealth immunity deal for the pesticide industry that mirrors the same liability shield given to Big Pharma by the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

It’s called Section 453—and it’s tucked inside the FY2026 Interior & Environment Appropriations bill. If passed, it would protect more than 57,000 toxic pesticide products from any legal liability—no matter how much cancer, infertility, Parkinson’s, or environmental devastation they cause.

Let that sink in.

They’re copying the playbook from pharma. And if they get away with it, which industry will be next to seek blanket immunity for their poisonous or dangerous products?

Remember the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act (NVICA) has given pharmaceutical companies complete immunity for their faulty products, said to be “unavoidably unsafe” for decades. It is the loophole to poison children and give them an out so they don’t have to pay a dime toward vaccine injuries. That’s why you can’t sue Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Pfizer, or Moderna when someone collapses, seizes, or dies after receiving the jab.

Now, Big Chemical wants Congress to do the same for pesticides.

Bayer’s trouble began when it acquired Monsanto in 2018 for about $63 billion, creating one of the largest agrochemical and seed companies in the world. Bayer initially faced nearly 181,000 lawsuits related to glyphosate (Roundup) in U.S. courts. By January 31, 2025, about 114,000 of those claims had either been resolved or deemed ineligible, leaving approximately 67,000 active lawsuits still pending.

What better way to get out from under that burden: to make sure it never happens again with another pesticide. Gather all of the pesticide companies together and strong-arm the government into protecting them against litigation for their poisonous products and get legally binding blanket immunity – the same thing pharma did in 1986 and advanced their liability protection even further in 2005 with the PREP Act.

Section 453 not only blocks updates to safety labels, it also prevents Americans from suing manufacturers like Bayer, Syngenta, and Corteva—even if their products cause lifelong damage, illness, or death.

All under the guise of “federal preemption.” This is not science. It’s legalized poisoning.

Here’s What They’re Trying to Hide

The U.S. currently allows over 85 pesticides that are banned in Europe, China, and Brazil to be sprayed freely on our food, lawns, school yards, and used in our homes. That includes:

Paraquat – Linked to Parkinson’s Disease

Chlorpyrifos – Proven to cause developmental harm in children.

Atrazine – An endocrine disruptor that feminizes male frogs and possibly humans.

Glyphosate – Round Up - A probable carcinogen still sprayed on wheat, corn, and oats

Now imagine giving these companies the legal ability to continue doing so – with 57,000 more chemicals—without warning labels and without facing any legal consequences.

That’s what Section 453 does.

This Goes Beyond Human Health

This isn’t just about us. It’s about soil degradation, sterile land, mass pollinator die-offs, and mutated wildlife. It’s about the death of the entire World’s ecosystem—one that sustains all life.

You think the mRNA shots were bad? At least they required consent and you can say no thank you.

With this? They spray it on your children’s school playgrounds and your parks. Traces of the chemicals are in your dinner and your drinking water. And when the tumors come? When your child can’t conceive? When the bees disappear? We’ll have no recourse.

But There’s a Sliver of Hope

Last week, Senator Cory Booker introduced the Pesticide Injury Accountability Act, which would create a federal right to sue pesticide companies for harm. It’s a thin lifeline. But here’s the catch: if Section 453 passes, Booker’s bill could be dead on arrival.

Section 453 is in the Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. It was moved out of committee to the full House after the Committee approved the measure by a vote of 33 to 28 on July 22, 2025. It was a sneaky vote; none of the voting Congressional members wanted it known how they voted–yeah or nay–on the Act. Therefore, every member of this Committee and the full Congress must be held accountable. At this stage, the bill has not yet been assigned an H.R. number, but it will proceed to the full House for consideration after the August recess

Call to Action

Go to Moms Across America’s action page and contact all the legislators today. The action page makes it simple with fliers, information, and handouts.

We must flood every Congressional office with calls and emails demanding:

REMOVE Section 453 entirely—no amendments, no negotiations, no compromise.

Ban the use of foreign-rejected pesticides on U.S. soil immediately

Every member in Congress and in the Senate must be called and told to eliminate Section 453 this appropriations bill. The future health of every person in the United States is at stake.

HHS is making a ‘big deal’ about removing food colors, chemical dyes, and seed oils from stuff they call food. They’re making our “junk food” healthier. An oxymoron at best. We can’t allow Congress to give the chemical companies a pass to poison our REAL FOOD by contaminating our soil, water, and seeds, the REAL FOOD God gave us, the things we grow.

Final Thoughts

This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. This is about the health of all of humanity. It’s about sovereignty over your body, your health, your land, and your future. The entire country needs to be outraged about this.

If you sat out the vaccine fight, don’t sit this one out.

If you’ve lost someone to cancer, autoimmune disease, or neurodegeneration, now is the time to speak up. Toxicity is not a conspiracy theory, and it’s being written into Federal policy. Right Now. In Washington.

Get involved. Hold the line. We’ll win this together.

