It’s been a busy week for Secretary Kennedy at HHS. Here are a few of the changes we’re starting to see -

Sec. Kennedy announced a reorganization of the substantial redundancy within that massive agency, cutting the number of employees from 81,000 to about 62,000, the 28 divisions will be consolidated into 15, and the 10 regional offices will be reduced to five. This is an active link of RFK talking. About 4 min.

To get a glimpse into the massive redundancy within the government – computer systems that don’t “talk” to each other at Social Security, CMS, the NIH, redundant HR departments, and more, listen to this important interview between Elon and other DOGE principles and FOX news host, Brett Baier. This is a really important interview - worth 30 minutes of your time.

The resignation of Peter Marks, the top Food and Drug Administration official who oversaw vaccines, gene therapies, and the blood supply, resigned from the FDA and as Director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is huge. Apparently he was told by Trump administration officials he would be fired if he did not step down. In his resignation letter, he said,

“...during the COVID-19 pandemic, I had the privilege of watching the vision that I conceived for Operation Warp Speed in March 2020 in collaboration with Dr. Robert Kadlec become a reality...” (emphasis added)

He also said,

“...Undermining confidence in well-established vaccines that have met the high standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness that have been in place for decades at FDA is irresponsible, detrimental to public health, and a clear danger to our nation’s health, safety. and security...”

Good grief. Read that sentence again. I’m so happy this Deep State talking head has finally departed. Among other things, it appears he has never read the VAERS reports about MMR, keeping in mind that about 1% of injuries are actually reported. And the VAERS database is co-managed by the CDC and the FDA.

The article on STAT reporting Marks’ resignation moaned that “Former FDA commissioners, as well as experts in public health, oncology, and the practice of medical research instantly criticized the move” – OF COURSE THEY DID. Any move away from the status quo, any questioning that impedes the worship of the holy grail, vaccines, is considered to be sacrilegious. The press is being used to apply a full court press to stop any inquiry...because once the truth comes out, the world will finally see the emperor has no clothes. Cleaning house within all divisions and agencies within HHS is a MUST to prepare for the myriad of changes to come.

In an unpopular move, Secretary Kennedy voiced support for the CDC Director nominee, Susan Monarez. She has a doctorate in microbiology and immunology, but she’s not a physician. She would be the first CDC director in more than 70 years without a medical degree. Monarez has worked in several federal agencies, most recently focused on the use of artificial intelligence to support improved health outcomes at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). She also served in leadership positions at the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency within the Department of Homeland Security and the Biomedical Advanced Research Projects Agency (BARDA). Her pro-vaccine stances helped push approval of mRNA vaccines for 5 to 11-year-old children and repeal of NY's religious exemption. Needless to say, her stance on mRNA vaccines and her connections to the Deep State have sparked an uproar among the MAHA and health freedom activists. Secretary Kennedy publicly expressed his support for her on X and the Daily Beast covered the turmoil this nominee has generated within this group of patriots.

Matt and I hosted a webinar on the AI Takeover of Your Medical Freedom. There are sizable downside risks. The webinar is available with all the comments and answered questions here.

But to make up for that questionable nominee (in the eyes of RFK’s fans), on March 26, the Trump administration announced the establishment of a large-scale federal study to evaluate the “possible” link between vaccines and autism. The Washington Post broke the story that David Geier would head the analysis.

Who are the Geiers?

​Dr. Mark R. Geier (1948–2025) was an American physician and geneticist. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1970, a Ph.D. in genetics in 1973, and an M.D. in 1978, all from George Washington University. Geier worked at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in various capacities from 1969 to 1982, including roles as a research geneticist and staff fellow. He also served as an assistant professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine from 1979 to 1982 and as an assistant research professor in the department of psychiatry at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences from 1981 to 1984. In 1987, he was board-certified by the American Board of Medical Genetics as a genetic counselor and was a Fellow of the American College of Medical Genetics. Dr. Geier passed away on March 20, 2025, in Jupiter, Florida. As of now, the specific cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.​​

David A. Geier, Mark's son, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology. While he has taken some graduate courses, he has not earned any advanced degrees and does not hold a medical license. David has held positions in several organizations, including co-founder and Executive Director of ASD Centers, LLC; President of MedCon, Inc.; staff member at Genetic Centers of America; Vice President of the Institute of Chronic Illnesses, Inc.; and Vice President of CoMeD, Inc. (Coalition for Mercury-Free Drugs). ​

Together and individually, Dr. Mark and David Geier have conducted and published nearly 100 research articles on vaccine safety and potential links between vaccines and autism dating back to 2002. Unlike the smear articles and nasty comments on Medscape and other mainstream outlets taking shots at their research, I only found two articles that had been retracted. One was retracted due to “inadequate conflict of interest statement” as judged by the journal reviewers. The second was retracted by study investigators themselves when they discovered a data coding error that may have made the analysis inaccurate.

A few of the topics the Geier’s have published on include:

One of my favorite articles by the Geier team is The True Story of Pertussis Vaccination: A Sordid Legacy? The article is described as “a detailed history of the industrial, monetary, political legal, and consumer factors that led to conversion from the whole-cell pertussis vaccine to the acellular pertussis vaccine.”

The article explains, on page 10:

“With the widespread administration of whole-cell DPT vaccination came the first published reports of irreversible brain damage (in 1947) ....Clinicians also began reporting on a small number of children each year who were killed by the toxins in the whole-cell pertussis vaccine. In fact, in virtually every year from the early 1950s through the present (2002 publication date), at least one article has been published describing similar adverse effects. For example, H.W. Felton and W.F. Verwey reported in 1953 that ‘virtually every child who receives pertussis immunization demonstrates some form of systemic toxicity within 24 hours following injection....If the child survives the typical sequelae of severe generalized episodes, CNS damage often remains.” (emphasis added)

Research to produce a safer pertussis vaccine (aP) dates back to the 1930s and 1940s. By the 1960s and 1970s, researchers had identified the components of the pertussis toxin and began experimenting with acellular formulations. However, they were not embraced in the US until 1991 and even then, they were only recommended for the 4th and 5th booster doses in the series. It wasn’t until 1997 that the DTaP vaccine replaced the DTwP for all five recommended doses of the vaccination series. Sadly, because they are inexpensive to produce, whole-cell pertussis (wP) vaccines are still recommended by the WHO and widely used in many countries, particularly in low- and middle-income nations in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Even though a safer acellular pertussis vaccine (aP) had been available since the 1940s, it took more than fifty years for the transition from wP to aP in the US, leaving millions of children with various degrees of brain damage due to FDA, CDC, and ACIP slow walk on safety.

Where we are, Where we are headed

Secretary Kennedy is on the move. Steps are being taken to clean up our food. In fact, on March 20, the Chemical Contamination Transparency Tool was released by HHS/FDA to check the levels of contaminants in hundreds of foods. I’m sure the number of foods in the table will grow over time.

RFK is also working to clean up our environment, clear out our skies, and slowly and methodically, he is moving to evaluate the pediatric poisoning schedule, which I’ve worked nearly 25 years to dismantle. The 200-year myth of “safe and effective” is about to come crashing down.

