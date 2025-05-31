With the growing list of new vaccine technologies, there is a lot of confusion around different RNA types, especially since mRNA vaccine technology was catapulted into public awareness during the COVID-19 fiasco. For decades, vaccinology was dominated by protein-based or inactivated viral platforms. What few realize is that RNA in vaccine science is much more than just mRNA.

A family of RNAs is quietly transitioning from laboratory experimentation to clinical application, each with unique properties. Their inventors are clamoring to take the lead in shaping the future of a new, multi-billion-dollar vaccine market. Understanding the differences between natural mRNA, synthetic mRNA, siRNA, sa-RNA, and other types of RNA is crucial for appreciating the implications of their use in medicine, and particularly evaluating the long-term risks.

Let’s start with some definitions:

Natural mRNA is produced inside our cells. DNA in the nucleus transcribes (creates) messenger RNA, which transverses the cytoplasm to enter the ribosomes where it is translated into proteins. I describe it like this: the mRNA carries the instructions given by the DNA to the ribosome “factory.” The mRNA is run through the “machinery” ONE time, producing a protein to build, regulate or repair the body. Natural mRNA is short-lived by design. It is degraded by enzymes soon after the protein is made.

Synthetic mRNA is lab-engineered using artificial templates. To improve stability and avoid enzymes that would immediately break it down, the mRNA molecules are chemically modified, replacing uridine, which is the last nucleic acid in the “message,” with pseudouridine, allowing the sequence to be run through the “ribosome factory” over and over, perhaps indefinitely. Synthetic mRNA requires encapsulation, a coating of lipid nanoparticles so it can enter the cells and engage with the ribosomes. This process provokes inflammation and triggers immune reactions not seen in the natural mRNA process. A very long list of conditions involving every organ system and even death has resulted from the injection of this gene therapy.

siRNA , or small interfering RNA , works differently. It doesn’t make proteins. Instead, it silences genes. siRNAs are short, double-stranded molecules that stop mRNA production. While used therapeutically in rare diseases and cancers, siRNAs may affect random genes or trigger immune responses.

saRNA, or self-amplifying RNA, takes synthetic mRNA a step further. Derived from Alphaviruses, saRNA can be designed to include genes that encode the desired protein and also genes for viral replicase. While this means a smaller dose of saRNA is needed in the jab, it creates a situation where the RNA can replicate indefinitely, resulting in a higher risk of unintended immune activation, clotting, etc. While it is supposedly designed to deteriorate quickly, this may not always be the case. An injection of saRNA may be an on-switch that has no off-switch.

Other types of RNA in the human body

Caution Needed

Understanding these differences is critical. As RNA-based therapies expand beyond vaccines into treatments for cancer, heart problems, and even complex gene regulation, the safety profiles of each RNA type must be carefully scrutinized. The question becomes whether amplifying synthetic genetic instructions in our cells is wise or reckless. The expanding use of synthetic RNA technologies raises urgent questions about long-term safety, immune disruption, and the ethics of reprogramming our God-given cellular machinery at such a foundational level.

