Every August, the medical establishment rolls out its well-rehearsed campaign to convince the public that more vaccines mean better health. They package it in upbeat language, using colorful posters peppered with happy babies and smiling moms. Media sound bites are designed to celebrate the massive campaigns.

For more than two decades, I’ve studied, spoken, and written about the real history of vaccination — the hidden data, the crushed dissent, and the very human cost that follows every time they tell us something is “safe and effective.” And now, we’re watching that same mentality break out of the clinic and into every living system on the planet.

From Human Injections to Agriculture

The government has already given permission to spray a new, synthetic RNA pesticide directly onto crops. This isn’t science fiction. It’s already been used for “experimental use.”

The EPA approved the first RNA-based spray-on application, GreenLight’s spray called Ledprona, in 2023. Ledprona is a sprayable double-stranded ribonucleic acid (dsRNA) product that targets the Colorado potato beetle (CPB). According to the EPA, Ledprona is a new type of pesticide that relies on an inborn mechanism used by plants and animals to protect against disease called RNA interference (RNAi)

In May 2023, the EPA approved an experimental use permit under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to test it on 318 acres across 10 states. The trial evaluated the new insecticide’s ability to kill the beetle, which is known to rapidly develop resistance to chemical-based insecticides.

It works like this:

When the beetles feed on leaves treated with Ledprona, the synthetic RNA goes into the insect’s gut, causing it to interact with the bug’s own RNA. It blocks the beetle’s ability to reproduce, or it disrupts the genetic sequence enough that the beetle dies. It is designed to minimize harm to other species of insects and has a low impact on the environment because the synthetic molecule disintegrates quickly

In October 2023, the EPA issued a final rule under 40 CFR Part 180 establishing a temporary tolerance exemption that allows the residue to remain on a potato, saying, “This regulation eliminates the need to establish a maximum permissible level of residue of Ledprona when used in accordance with this exemption.” Written in the Federal Register, the Rule goes on to say:

Based upon the evaluation described above and in the Human Health Risk Assessment, EPA concludes that there is reasonable certainty that no harm will result to the U.S. population, including infants and children, from aggregate exposure to residues of Ledprona. This includes all anticipated dietary exposures and all other exposures for which there is reliable information. The Agency has arrived at this conclusion based on the rapid degradation of the active ingredient in the environment, mammalian physiological barriers limiting the uptake of dsRNA, and the lack of observed toxic effects .... Based on the conclusions detailed in Unit III.A. and the Human Health Risk Assessment, EPA concludes that there is a reasonable certainty that no harm will result to the U.S. population, including infants and children, from aggregate exposure to residues of Ledprona dsRNA...

Nothing was written or observed about the fish or birds that eat beetles exposed or killed by the insecticide. Or what happens to the mammals that eat fish or birds that have eaten the dsRNA-exposed beetles? How long have they observed for evidence of harm?

Safe and effective, right?

Hmmm...

The EPA will reevaluate the environmental impact on the plants and local pollinators in three years. By that time, the genie will be out of the bottle, never to return, if adverse effects are discovered to occur within the earth’s microbiome.

Next Generation Technology

In 2021, the biotech start-up Terrana Biosciences was founded after an initial funding round of $50M invested by Flagship Pioneering, the same investors behind Moderna. Flagship Pioneering describes itself as a “bio-platform innovation company.” It defines the new RNA-based product this way:

“Terrana is developing targeted products designed to work at any time in a plant’s lifecycle, enabling a continuous product pipeline that is adaptive and responsive to variable climate conditions and capable of generating new solutions at a fraction of the time and cost associated with conventional agriculture approaches.... Terrana has assembled a vast library of RNAs and has built a design system that enables efficient assembly of novel functional crop traits, generated with “unprecedented precision, versatility and speed.”

The developers of a new class of insecticides are promising farmers “climate resilience” and “crop protection.” But Terrana’s new technology doesn’t simply protect plants from bugs; it changes the plants. The spray-on RNA delivers engineered RNA molecules into the plant through tiny tears in its leaves. When the RNA enters the plant’s cells, it can reprogram the plant.

Unlike GMOs, which are locked into seeds, when this method is applied repeatedly, it has the potential to change the plant over and over again, in real time. Terrana’s CEO compared it to loading new software into a computer — only the “computer” is your food.

Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Terrana and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering, Ignacio Martinez, added,

“Using the language of nature, we can give plants new instructions, yielding adaptable solutions rooted directly in the plant’s natural physiology. Our approach opens a new world of possibilities in annual and perennial crops for the benefit of farmers, people, and the planet.”

Compared to Ledpora, Terrana’s RNA is far more advanced. It doesn’t remain on the surface of leaves; it enters the plant and affects the cells when they replicate.

Terrana appears to have submitted an APHIS field-trial permit for a tomato-based RNA application (permit date June 30 — valid through January 30, 2026)

APHIS, which stands for Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, is the agency within the USDA that is responsible for protecting U.S. agriculture and natural resources from plant pests and invasive species. Within APHIS, the Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) division manages regulatory oversight of genetically engineered organisms (including plants modified with RNA technologies) under 7 CFR Part 340. This includes reviewing and issuing permits and notifications for field trials, ensuring compliance with environmental safeguards, and conducting risk assessments related to potential plant pest risks.

According to an article by Michelle Perro, MD, published July 31, 2025, on GMOScience.org, the new RNA sprays may pose an even greater threat than the 13 bioengineered crops currently approved by the FDA, which she describes as having created both environmental and human health disasters. She warns that the danger lies in the vast unknowns surrounding the effects of synthetic RNA modifications in plant cells. Within just a few years, she cautions, these changes could ripple through and destabilize the entire food chain—impacting everything from pollinators like bugs and bees to the delicate balance of the human gut microbiome.

In addition, this means:

You can refuse a shot, but you can’t refuse a hidden ingredient in your vegetables from the grocery store.

Synthetic RNA could affect the gut, your primary immune system. It could trigger unpredictable allergic or autoimmune responses, especially in children.

Synthetic RNA can influence hormonal and reproductive systems in ways that are not completely understood and haven’t been studied for long-term impact.

Once sprayed, the RNA can persist in the soil, spread to other plants, and enter the wider ecosystem through groundwater and runoff. How the RNA will affect fish and frogs, and the birds and animals that eat them in the wild is unknown.

Which brings up an important question – is testing a pesticide under an experimental-use permit the same as releasing a vaccine under an EUA ?

Let’s explore those similarities:

Both mechanisms are designed to accelerate access to products that have not yet undergone the full approval process, allowing the products to be used under specific conditions.

In the case of plant RNA products, this typically means authorizing limited field trials or controlled applications to address agricultural challenges, such as pest outbreaks or crop diseases.

A key similarity is that both pathways acknowledge the inherent uncertainty caused by incomplete testing, yet they justify temporary authorization through a risk–benefit analysis. Both are temporary authorizations that bypass the complete, traditional approval pathways. Both reflect a regulatory willingness to allow use of an experimental product before testing is finished.



The Expanding Vaccine Agenda

This isn’t an isolated agricultural tool. We’ve already seen mRNA products pushed into livestock. Now, they’re being written into the genetic code of plants, making the entire food chain into a massive, irreversible experiment.

Once this product achieves widespread use and acceptance, there will be no going back. It’s the same philosophy that has driven vaccination for 200 years: remove informed consent, mandate it for everyone, and protect the manufacturers from accountability and liability.

The Pattern We Can’t Ignore

Create a “solution” for a supposed crisis. Skip meaningful safety studies. Get legal immunity in place. The pharmaceutical industry has had it since 1986; now Big Chemical is pushing for a similar, complete liability protection for 57,000 pesticides. Saturate the market until people give up and give in.

This has been the pattern for every vaccine rollout in history — and now it’s moving into our plants, our animals, and our kitchens.

Where We Go From Here

We must:

Demand a halt on RNA spray -on pesticides until independent safety testing is completed.

Demand required full labeling of all RNA-exposed food products.

Remove legal shields so companies are held accountable for the consequences of their products.

This month, while officials promote “vaccine awareness” as obedience and compliance, I’m sounding a heightened alarm. Because the most dangerous vaccines may not come from a syringe, they may arrive uninvited and anonymously on your dinner plate, in your child’s lunchbox, or in the very air around the crops we grow.

Pay attention. What’s happening now will determine the health and freedom of every generation to come.

