Rising From The Dead - Dr. Suzanne Humphries

Dr. Suzanne Humphries is known for challenging the vaccine narrative through Dissolving Illusions. In this conversation, she shifts focus to the system that enforces those narratives.

She explains how doctors are trained inside a structure where protocol and policy guide decisions, where pushing back brings consequences, and where many physicians stop questioning after seeing how the system responds.

You will hear how this shows up in real clinical situations. Orders moving forward under a physician’s name without full control. Standardized care applied even when it does not fit. Responsibility placed on doctors without full authority over decisions.

Dr. Tenpenny recognizes the same structure from her own experience, allowing the discussion to move directly into how the system operates.

This raises a direct question. If decisions are shaped by policy, what role does the individual physician actually play?

Rising from the Dead goes deeper into the full experience behind these realities. The interview brings forward the moments that exposed them.

Important Links:

Website: https://drsuzanne.net/

Book: Rising From The Dead

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