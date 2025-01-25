A new study by Anthony Mawson of Chalfont Research Institute, Jackson, Mississippi was published on Jan. 23, 2025, in the Journal of Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. The title of the study is nearly self-explanatory: Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid. The premise of the study is spelled out in the introduction of the abstract: (lightly edited):

Vaccinations required [in most states] for school attendance have increased nearly threefold since the 1950s, now targeting 17 infectious diseases. However, the impact of the expanded schedule on children’s overall health remains uncertain. Preliminary studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children have reported that the vaccinated are significantly more likely than the unvaccinated to be diagnosed with bacterial infections, allergies, and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs). The objective of this study was to determine the association between vaccination and NDDs in 9-year-old children enrolled in the Medicaid program. The specific aims were to test the hypothesis that: 1) vaccination is associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other NDDs; 2) preterm birth coupled with vaccination increases the odds of NDDs compared to preterm birth without vaccination; and 3) increasing numbers of vaccinations are associated with increased risks of ASD.

After analyzing the claims for 47,155 nine-year-old children, the findings were:

vaccination was associated with significantly increased odds of developing all measured NDDs;

among children born preterm and vaccinated, almost 40% were diagnosed with at least one NDD compared to 15.7% among unvaccinated preterm infants and

the relative risk of autism increased according to the number of visits that included vaccinations.

Children with just one vaccination visit were nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with autism (ASD) than the unvaccinated. Those with 11 or more visits were 4.4 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism than those with no visit for vaccination.

The article goes on to list an astonishing number of conditions with references that show that vaccines are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD):

Rates of NDD increased more than tenfold during the 1980s

One in six U.S. children was diagnosed with a developmental disability between 2009 and 2017

In 2018, 17.8% of U.S children were diagnosed with NDDs

A study of two million children enrolled into a public database at birth found that nearly 24% were diagnosed with one or more NDDs, by 8 years of age, most commonly ADHD (14.5%)

The risk for ADHD was twice as high for boys than girls

Currently, the prevalence of autism in America is estimated to be 1 in 36 children, or 2.8%, according to the CDC Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network

In a study of 666 children, with nearly 1/3 (261) of them being unvaccinated, the differences in health conditions were sobering. The vaccinated were significantly more likely to have been diagnosed with pneumonia, otitis media, allergies, and a learning disability, including ADHD or autism (ASD). Partially vaccinated children had a variety of neurodevelopmental disorders, suggesting the more a child has been vaccinated, the more detrimental the effects.

What followed in the study were many charts and tables that contributed used to analyze the data comparing the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. The study concluded:

The results of this study add to a growing body of evidence raising concerns about the safety of the current vaccination schedule and its possible contribution to rising rates of neurodevelopmental disorders. (emphasis added.)

What To Do Next

We need to be slamming the media and the Democrat-led vaccine critics of RFK, Jr with a long list of studies – printed and stacked high – as a blowback on the negative press calling him an "anti-vax conspiracy theorist." He has never been anti-vaccine enough, from my view, but from a public and political perspective, he has strongly called for an examination of vaccine safety and efficacy and how vaccines impact the health of children.

Why wouldn’t every politician who has children and grandchildren and “believes” in vaccines at least want the safest possible slurry injected into their beloved little babies?

It seems the MAHA movement may be moving toward "playing it safe," focusing on problems in food and promoting regenerative agriculture - which is good - but we can’t ignore the fact that children are repeatedly poisoned with chemicals and metals long before they learn to eat solid food. I have been very firmly saying that if the pediatric vaccine schedule is not dismantled and if we do not stop giving 32 injections to growing babies by 24 months of age, the whole idea of “Making America Healthy Again” can never happen.

Children have been poisoned and neurodevelopmentally harmed long before they have a meal of foods laden with food additives and cooked with seed oil.



Here's what we need to do to support RFK’s confirmation as HHS secretary:

1) Broadly communicate that vaccine safety research has never been properly conducted. Our public health officials (FDA, CDC, and the ACIP) have not done their jobs. 2) Criticize public health for its harmful relationship with Big Ag, Big Food, and Big Pharma. 3) Create a new vision for public health with clean food, healthy air, pure water, and a non-toxic environment to support our God-given immune system, concepts that must be taught in schools, universities, and medical schools. These are ideas that the public and our healthcare professionals can get behind.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. led a national awakening, exposing the harmful chemicals infiltrating our daily lives and fighting for a healthier, freer America. Now, we have an opportunity to bring his bold new vision to the forefront of public health policy.

RFK Jr. faces extreme opposition from powerful industries and forces on both the left AND the right. For the drug, vaccine, food, and agriculture industries, Kennedy represents a death sentence for “business as usual” in Washington. Resistance to his nomination is intense, and money to try to stop him will be unlimited.

Please sign this petition to support RFK Jr’s confirmation:

Do it TODAY. Take action NOW:

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/final-rfk/

