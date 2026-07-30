Patriot Plea - John Strand

What would you do if telling the truth meant risking your freedom?

That question defines this conversation with John Strand, entrepreneur, author of Patriot Plea, former Hollywood actor, and one of the most recognizable January 6 defendants. Facing years in federal prison, Strand was offered a plea agreement that could have dramatically reduced his punishment. He refused because accepting it required admitting to something he believed was false.

What followed was a year in federal prison, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court victory, complete legal exoneration, and a deeper understanding of faith, free will, and moral courage.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and John Strand discuss why Patriot Plea is much more than the story of a political prosecution. They examine the importance of agency, the role of Christian faith during suffering, constitutional government, the influence of family and homeschooling, and why choosing truth over comfort may be one of the defining challenges of our time.

If you’ve searched for John Strand, Patriot Plea, the January 6 Supreme Court case, refusing a plea bargain, constitutional rights, Christian courage, or faith under persecution, this conversation provides a thoughtful perspective that reaches far beyond politics.

Sometimes the hardest decision isn’t whether you’ll survive the consequences.

It’s whether you’ll remain true to your convictions when compromise seems so much easier.

Important Links:

Book: Patriot Plea: The J6 Journey of a Political Prisoner in the Divided States of America

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Prime Membership

This interview raises enduring questions about constitutional government, personal responsibility, medical freedom, and informed citizenship. Prime Membership provides ongoing education through exclusive interviews, Ask the Expert sessions, and in-depth discussions designed to help members think critically and stay informed on issues affecting health, freedom, and public policy.

Prep4Survival Courses

John Strand repeatedly emphasizes preparedness, self-governance, resilience, and taking responsibility before a crisis arrives. The Prep4Survival educational courses complement those themes by helping individuals and families develop practical skills and greater confidence in caring for themselves and those they love during uncertain times.

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