I apologize for not posting a new educational article today. I was very busy preparing for today’s webinar, Parasitism and the Brain with Drs. Northrup, Wulfman, Dean and Merritt.

The link to the recorded webinar will be posted at ShopTenpenny.net on Monday under the EDUCATION tab for those who missed it.

Here are just a few of the testimonials from today’s Parasite and the Brain webinar:

It was REALLY good and completely different material from our first webinar, Parasitism, The Plague of our Time held in January.

And if you missed last week’s Ask the Expert with Dr. Basima Williams, you missed a fantastic webinar loaded with great information. I learned a lot!!

These monthly webinars are part of your Tenpenny Prime membership.

And my new book is now available for pre-order in an ebook format. It will available now. The print copy will be out in 1-2 weeks.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment