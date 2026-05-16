Ticks are small, blood-feeding arachnids related to spiders and mites. Although tiny, they have become one of the most medically important vectors of infectious disease in North America and around the world. Tick populations appear to be expanding geographically, with warmer winters, increasing deer populations, suburban expansion into wooded habitats, and changing climate patterns all contributing to greater human exposure. Yet despite growing concern about Lyme disease, not all ticks are the same, not all ticks carry Lyme disease, and not all tick bites result in infection.

Different Types of Ticks

There are hundreds of tick species worldwide, but only a relatively small number commonly bite humans. In the United States, the most important include:

American Dog Tick - Dermacentor variabilis - Common throughout much of the eastern United States and parts of the West, the American dog tick is not considered a primary carrier of Lyme disease, but it remains medically important because it can transmit several other serious infections. The most notable is Rocky Mountain spotted fever, caused by Rickettsia rickettsii. Despite the name, this infection is actually more common in the southeastern and south-central United States than in the Rocky Mountains. Symptoms may include fever, headache, rash, muscle pain, nausea, and potentially life-threatening complications if not treated early.

Black-legged Tick - Ixodes scapularis - Also called the deer tick, this species is primarily found in the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and increasingly parts of the South. It is the principal vector associated with the transmission of Lyme disease in the eastern United States.

Western Blacklegged Tick - Ixodes pacificus - Found mainly along the Pacific Coast, especially in California and Oregon, this species can also transmit Lyme disease.

Lone Star Tick - Amblyomma americanum - This aggressive tick is spreading rapidly throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and parts of the Northeast. It has become associated with several illnesses and is strongly linked to alpha-gal syndrome, an unusual allergic condition that can cause reactions to red meat.

Ticks pass through several life stages: egg, larva, nymph, and adult. Nymphs are especially important in human disease transmission because they are extremely small, often no larger than a poppy seed, and can remain attached unnoticed for long periods.

ticks in U.S.

Dog tick - green background Black-legged tick - black background Lone Star tick - red legs Western black-legged tick - on the stick

Facts About Ticks

Contrary to popular belief, ticks do not jump, fly, or drop from trees. Instead, they use a behavior called “questing,” where they climb onto tall grass or brush, extend their front legs, and wait for an animal or person to brush past. They can detect body heat, carbon dioxide from breath, vibrations, and even chemicals in body odor.

Ticks can survive for surprisingly long periods without feeding. Some species can live for months, even years, between blood meals by dramatically slowing their metabolism while waiting for a host. Tick saliva produces a glue-like substance that helps anchor the tick’s mouthparts firmly to the skin. This allows them to remain attached during movement, scratching, and grooming while feeding. Once adhered to a mammal, a female tick may expand to nearly 100 times her original size after feeding for several days, transforming from a tiny flat speck into a swollen, bean-like organism filled with blood.

Tick saliva also contains complex compounds that help numb the skin, suppress inflammation, inhibit blood clotting, and partially interfere with immune responses. This is the main reason many people never feel a tick bite. Scientists have identified hundreds of biologically active proteins in tick saliva. Researchers are exploring some of these compounds for potential use in blood thinners, anti-inflammatory medications, transplant medicine, and treatments for autoimmune disease. In many ways, ticks have evolved a potent and sophisticated biochemical system for manipulating the human body.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome: The Strange Red Meat Allergy

One of the most unusual medical discoveries associated with ticks is alpha-gal syndrome. The number of people diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome has risen so rapidly that the CDC estimates hundreds of thousands of Americans may already be affected.

Unlike typical food allergies, alpha-gal syndrome is triggered by a sugar molecule called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (“alpha-gal”), which is naturally present in most mammals but not in humans. The condition has been most strongly linked to bites from the Lone Star tick.

Researchers believe that after feeding on mammals, the tick carries alpha-gal-containing material in its saliva that can be transmitted to humans. The immune system then becomes sensitized and begins producing IgE antibodies against alpha-gal. After sensitization occurs, eating red meat such as beef, pork, venison, or lamb may trigger an allergic reaction several hours later.

Symptoms can range from hives, itching, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and nausea to more severe reactions such as swelling, wheezing, heart palpitations, dizziness, or even anaphylaxis. Some individuals also react to dairy products, gelatin, or collagen-based products. Poultry and fish are generally tolerated because they do not contain alpha-gal.

The delayed nature of the reaction, often occurring three to eight hours after eating, makes diagnosing alpha-gal syndrome particularly difficult. Many patients spend months searching for answers. One person may develop hives and swelling, while another experiences severe gastrointestinal distress or inflammation after eating foods they had tolerated their entire lives.

There is no universally accepted “desensitization” treatment, but some people report gradual improvement over time by strictly avoiding additional tick bites and reducing or avoiding triggering foods for months or years, allowing antibody levels to slowly decline. Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, used a technique and treatment for eliminating sensitivities that we call SRT. You can read more about it here or call 440-239-3438 for more information.

Tick Bites and Co-Infections

Ticks can carry multiple organisms simultaneously. This has led to growing discussion about “coinfections,” where patients may be exposed to more than one organism during a single bite.

Babesiosis Babesiosis is a malaria-like parasitic infection caused by Babesia organisms that invade and destroy red blood cells. Symptoms may include fever, chills, fatigue, anemia, and shortness of breath. Severe complications are more likely in older or immuno-compromised individuals. Treatment often involves combinations of antiparasitic medications and antibiotics. In severe cases, blood transfusions or exchange transfusions may be necessary.

Anaplasmosis Anaplasmosis is a bacterial illness caused by Anaplasma phagocytophilum, which infects white blood cells and commonly produces fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and low white blood cell or platelet counts. It is typically treated with doxycycline, and improvement is often seen within a few days when treatment is started early.

Ehrlichiosis Ehrlichiosis is caused by Ehrlichia chaffeensis and related species. The bacteria attack the white blood cells, causing fever, chills, headache, rash, muscle pain, and occasionally serious systemic illness. Doxycycline is commonly used to reduce the risk of complications involving the lungs, nervous system, liver, or kidneys.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a serious infection caused by Rickettsia rickettsii. Early treatment is critical because the disease can progress rapidly. Symptoms often begin suddenly and include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, and demonstrates a characteristic spotted rash that commonly begins on the wrists and ankles. If left untreated, the infection can damage blood vessels throughout the body and lead to serious complications involving the brain, lungs, kidneys, heart, and other organs. The standard treatment is the antibiotic doxycycline.

Persistent or chronic symptoms following tick exposure may involve complex immune dysfunction, inflammation, or coinfections that are not always fully recognized within conventional diagnostic frameworks.

Lyme Disease and Why Only Certain Ticks Spread It

In North America, Lyme disease is caused primarily by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Contrary to popular belief, Lyme disease is not spread by all tick species. In the United States, transmission is associated mainly with the Ixodes family of ticks, including the blacklegged tick (deer tick) and the Western blacklegged tick.

The bacteria circulate naturally among wildlife reservoirs such as mice and deer. When an infected tick feeds on a human, the bacteria may be transmitted through the tick’s saliva into the bloodstream. Infection rates vary significantly by region. In some areas, fewer than five percent of ticks may carry Lyme disease, while in heavily endemic regions of the Northeast, infection rates may exceed 40 percent.

Some individuals develop the classic expanding “bull’s-eye” rash called erythema migrans, although this rash does not occur in every case and may appear differently depending on skin tone and individual immune response. The rash may expand over several days and feel warm to the touch, though it is usually not painful.

If the infection progresses, symptoms may become more widespread and involve multiple body systems. People may experience migratory joint pain, severe fatigue, neck stiffness, numbness or tingling, facial paralysis (Bell’s palsy), memory or concentration difficulties, dizziness, heart palpitations, or shortness of breath. Some individuals report neurological symptoms, sleep disturbances, anxiety, mood changes, or persistent, diffuse musculoskeletal pain.

Because Lyme disease symptoms can mimic many other conditions, diagnosis is difficult and is often delayed. Some recover quickly with antibiotic treatment, while others report prolonged or recurring symptoms that remain the subject of medical debate and research.

The Controversial History of Lyme Vaccines

Efforts to develop a Lyme vaccine are not new. In 1998, LYMErix (GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)) was approved in the United States. The vaccine targeted an outer surface protein of Borrelia burgdorferi.

However, the vaccine generated thousands of adverse event reports, including complaints involving arthritis, neurological symptoms, and autoimmune-type reactions. Critics argued that the vaccine had not been adequately studied for long-term safety and that concerns involving immune cross-reactivity had not been fully addressed.

Public confidence declined rapidly. Lawsuits followed, vaccination rates collapsed, and the manufacturer voluntarily withdrew LYMErix from the market in 2002.

New Lyme vaccines are once again under development.

The most advanced vaccine candidate is called LB6V (formerly VLA15), developed jointly by Pfizer and Valneva, a French biotech company.

Moderna is also developing an experimental mRNA-based Lyme vaccine candidate that is currently in early Phase 1/2 clinical studies.

MassBiologics developed a monoclonal antibody approach intended for seasonal Lyme prevention rather than a traditional vaccine. That technology was later licensed to Tonix Pharmaceuticals for further development.

Critics remain concerned about repeating past mistakes, particularly given unresolved questions surrounding Lyme diagnosis, chronic symptoms, immune responses, and long-term vaccine safety monitoring.

How to Avoid Tick Bites

Prevention remains one of the most important strategies for reducing exposure to ticks and the illnesses they may carry. Ticks thrive in warm, moist, shaded environments and are commonly found in tall grass, wooded areas, leaf litter, and along overgrown property edges. Because of this, even outdoor exposure while gardening, hiking, golfing, walking pets, or doing yard work can result in tick attachment.

Simple protective measures can significantly reduce the risk of tick bites.

Wearing light-colored clothing outdoors makes ticks easier to spot before they attach.

Long sleeves, long pants, and closed shoes provide a physical barrier.

Tucking pants into socks may help prevent ticks from attaching when walking through grassy or wooded areas.

Staying in the center of trails rather than brushing against vegetation may also reduce exposure.

Some people choose to use insect repellents in heavily infested areas. Natural products such as cedar oil, geranium oil, citronella, eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary are sometimes useful alternatives, although their effectiveness and duration of protection are more variable than those of conventional repellents.

After spending time outdoors in tick-prone areas, shower as soon as possible and perform a careful full-body tick check. Ticks are attracted to warm, moist areas of the body and commonly attach to the back of the knees, along waistbands, under the arms, in the groin, behind the ears, and on the scalp or hairline.

Because some ticks, especially nymphs, are extremely small, they can easily go unnoticed. Prompt detection and removal may reduce the likelihood of disease transmission, since some organisms require prolonged attachment before being transmitted.

Pet owners should also routinely inspect dogs, cats, and other outdoor animals, since pets frequently bring ticks into the home where they may later attach to humans. Keeping lawns trimmed, removing leaf piles, clearing brush near living areas, and discouraging deer or rodent activity around the property help reduce local tick populations.

What To Do If You Find a Tick

If you find a tick, use fine-tipped tweezers and grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible. Pull upward slowly and steadily. Avoid crushing, twisting, burning, or coating the tick with chemicals. After removal, wash the area thoroughly, disinfect the bite site, apply an antibiotic ointment, and monitor for symptoms over the following few weeks. Some people choose to save the tick in a sealed container or plastic bag for identification or testing at their local health department.

Early symptoms can include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, or swollen lymph nodes. The classic “bull’s-eye” rash of Lyme disease, called erythema migrans, only occurs in approximately 60–80% of patients who develop Lyme disease. That means a significant number of people may never develop the classic rash at all.

Even when the rash does occur, it does not always look like the textbook target or bull’s-eye image commonly shown online. In many people, the rash may appear as:

a solid red expanding patch,

an oval area of redness,

a bruise-like discoloration,

or a faint pink area that is easy to miss.

The rash usually develops several days to a few weeks after the tick bite and may slowly expand over time. It is often warm to the touch but is typically not painful or itchy.

If you develop symptoms after a tick bite, you should seek medical evaluation. Early diagnosis and treatment may reduce the likelihood of more serious complications. It is frustrating that diagnosing Lyme is difficult. Testing is inconsistent, medical opinions vary, and symptoms are ongoing and difficult to explain or treat.

Many bites go completely unnoticed, and symptoms may not appear for weeks, months, or even years. What begins as a tiny bite can evolve into chronic fatigue, neurological symptoms, autoimmune dysfunction, severe allergic reactions, or debilitating illness that leaves patients searching endlessly for answers.

Because tick-borne illness is no longer a rare problem limited to hikers deep in the woods and ticks are increasingly being found in suburban neighborhoods, parks, golf courses, playgrounds, and ordinary backyards, tick bite + symptoms = start antibiotics is the most expeditious way to protect patients from long-term health consequences.

Understanding the differences between tick species, recognizing symptoms early, and taking preventive measures can make a meaningful difference. As new Lyme vaccines move back into development and tick populations continue to spread across North America, the questions surrounding tick-borne disease are growing, not shrinking. Awareness, education, and early attention to symptoms remain some of the most important tools people have as tick-borne illnesses continue to expand across North America.

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