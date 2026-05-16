Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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SFSD123's avatar
SFSD123
3h

I appreciate this article because when I was age 14 or 15 (1977-1978), I lapsed into debilitating fatigue and exhaustion, sleeping 12 hours a day, like never before. I had always been extremely healthy and optimistic until this occurred. I do vividly recall having a red bullseye on one arm, a red ring that encircled a bug bite. We lived in a forest next to a swamp in Minnesota, so I was always covered with mosquitoe bites and we had to check every night for wood ticks. I asked my Mom about the ring on my arm, she had never seen anything like it. As I grew older I struggled with depression and profound mental illness. It took me decades to regain mental stability. I only recently learned (through my own research) that I had suffered from undiagnosed Lyme disease and that one of the symptoms is syphilis (a disease that causes insanity.) I was not able to recover until I began taking antiparasitic remedies. Please warn everyone, Lyme disease is a bio-engineered weapon against humanity.

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Mia Harrod's avatar
Mia Harrod
4h

I don't fear Lyme disease or ticks anymore. I found a way to keep them out of my yard using diatomaceous earth and I cured my chronic Lyme disease of 9 years by doing a fecal transplant at home using a healthy unvaccinated donor. I would not recommend doing one in a hospital, That would cause more harm than good. Plus they probably wouldn't do it anyway unless you have a deadly bowel issue caused from antibiotics. Another reason why nobody should ever take antibiotics. There are natural remedies at home.

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