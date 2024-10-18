Hello Substack Followers!

I am pleased to introduce a new substack feature called Throwback Thursday.

We’ve been posting these perspectives for the last several months on my news site, The Tenpenny Report. The Tenpenny Report (TTR) has breaking and important news articles with a different perspective from what you generally hear from MSM. We also have a lot of articles written about pet care by our holistic vet friends. I've been writing and posting articles at TTR (formerly Vaxxter.com) for years —long before substack was even "a thing."

Throwback Thursday brings attention to a current event and then provides a historical perspective on that event. We’ve covered a wide range of topics—everything from tattoos to turbo cancer. Our motto for this feature is "Lest we forget."



Going forward, the posting schedule here at the Eye On The Evidence substack each will be as follows (depending on my travel/speaking schedule, we will occasionally skip a post):

Saturday - Eye On The Evidence written substack

Sunday - Tenpenny Walk With God on this substack page

Monday - no post

Tuesday - Morning Coffee with DrT podcast

Wednesday - Tenpenny Files: On Your Health podcast

Thursday - ThrowBack Thursday Feature

Friday - no post

The Truth About Ivermectin

Lest we forget…

Remember when our own government deprived us of ivermectin?

But just in case, despite countless scientific articles like this one, Ivermectin: an award-winning drug with expected antiviral activity against COVID-19, where real scientists say that it would help, we got this from our government:

When the tables turned on the FDA, and things started to go south, we began to see articles like this in 2022, where the MSM and fact checkers helped cover their butts: The FDA Did Not Change Its Position on Ivermectin, Contrary to Online Claims

In 2022, we began to learn things like this: Dems Dark Money Also Funded Suppression of Ivermectin

The lawsuits have started. Houston Methodist ENT Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is one of a group of doctors who sued the FDA and won. She had been prescribing human ivermectin to literally thousands of patients in an off-label capacity, just as doctors have done for decades. Houston Methodist went after her for it. The FDA claimed it could not be sued by the people, but the courts disagreed. In the end, the FDA was forced to settle. We wrote about it at the time. Read that article about all the COVID lawsuits here. Too bad, so sad, FDA.

Last week, the chief attorney for the FDA admitted that there was no reason to discourage people from taking ivermectin, which is a very devastating cure for COVID as it literally obliterated COVID.

Bobby Kennedy has been dropping massive truth bombs about it. Watch here.

He said that by depriving people of ivermectin, many millions of people around the globe died. (lightly edited for clarity)

“…And they didn’t need to. There were cures for COVID from day one and very effective cures. And but they didn’t want that. They wanted the vaccine only. The rule that they were they were all aware of said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization (EAU) for a vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use. The whole vaccine project would have fallen apart. They couldn’t have done it. And so they decided that they were going to pretend that there was no cure except for the vaccine. And they gave people a product that was not properly tested. And now, we have a whole generation of kids that have myocarditis and terrible heart problems in young athletic boys. And you’re seeing so many kids now drop dead on playing fields that we never saw anything like this before. On average, I think, twenty-nine athletes died globally on the field in one month. And we were seeing hundreds a month now. There has to be a reckoning. The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with this science. But the science is out there now, and it’s devastating.”

And now, there’s this: irrefutable evidence about Ivermectin’s safety and efficacy.

Let’s hope that these criminals go to jail —soon, and that we soon have a post-prison Throwback Thursday to celebrate their imprisonment!

