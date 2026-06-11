New Space Capitalism - Rainer Zeitelmann: Part 1

Who will own Mars?

That question may sound like science fiction. Rainer Zitelmann believes it is one of the most important economic questions of the future.

In this conversation with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Zitelmann explains why space exploration stalled after the moon landings and why private entrepreneurs are changing the trajectory. He examines the rise of SpaceX, the failures of politically driven space programs, and the incentives that transformed the economics of launching into orbit.

The conversation moves into territory that receives far less attention. Property rights. Ownership. Resource extraction. Land claims. Wealth creation beyond Earth.

If people build settlements on Mars, who owns them? If companies spend billions developing technology to mine asteroids, who should benefit?

These questions may shape the next century.

This interview opens the discussion. Zitelmann’s book explores the research, history, and economic arguments in far greater detail.

Important Links:

Book: New Space Capitalism: The Entrepreneurial Path to the Stars

Website: Rainer-Zeitelmann

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Cardio Miracle

For foundational circulation, oxygen delivery, energy production, and cognitive performance.

Fulvic Minerals

Provides support for a strong nutritional foundation.

Prime Membership

For ongoing education and access to expert-led discussions exploring the forces shaping health, freedom, and the future.

Leave a comment