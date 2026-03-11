Morning Coffee - with special guest, Tammy Arthur & Michelle

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Sleep Quality Is Foundational to Cellular Healing

Deep restorative sleep supports immune regulation, neurological recovery, and metabolic repair, making sleep optimization one of the most critical pillars of preventive health and longevity.

Chronic Stress Locks the Body in Sympathetic “Fight-or-Flight” Mode

Many individuals remain in a chronic sympathetic stress state, preventing proper healing and recovery; restoring parasympathetic balance is essential for long-term wellness and nervous system stability.

Environmental Stressors Are Increasing the Modern Disease Burden

Exposure to environmental toxins, electromagnetic radiation, poor food quality, and chemical pollutants contributes to chronic inflammation and widespread metabolic and immune dysfunction.

Sleep Disruption Has Become a Widespread Public Health Issue

Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, and achieving REM sleep is increasingly common, affecting hormonal balance, brain function, and overall health resilience.

Natural Health Tools Are Becoming Part of a Parallel Wellness System

Many patients are turning toward integrative and non-pharmaceutical health tools that support detoxification, sleep restoration, and whole-body resilience outside the conventional “sick-care” model.

Electromagnetic Exposure Is a Growing Concern in Modern Living Environments

Increasing exposure to wireless technology and electromagnetic fields has raised questions about potential impacts on sleep quality, neurological health, and long-term cellular stress.

Frequency-Based Wellness Tools Aim to Support Cellular Balance

Some emerging wellness technologies are designed to reflect or stabilize the body’s natural electromagnetic signals, with the goal of supporting cellular repair and physiologic balance.

Improved Sleep May Reduce Anxiety and Neurological Overstimulation

Better sleep regulation and nervous system calming may help individuals struggling with anxiety, sensory overload, and neurological stress patterns.

Restorative Sleep Is Critical for Brain and Immune Function

REM sleep supports detoxification pathways in the brain, immune regulation, and cognitive recovery, reinforcing the importance of protecting sleep from environmental disruption.

Health Sovereignty Requires Education and Personal Responsibility

In an increasingly complex healthcare landscape, individuals are encouraged to educate themselves, evaluate emerging health tools carefully, and take an active role in protecting their long-term health.

Links from this show:

The Wellness Blanket - USE CODE DRT10 for 10% OFF

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Tenpenny Prime Membership - Prime Membership provides ongoing education and structured learning for those who want to strengthen their foundation through difficult seasons.

NEW BOOK - Get your copy my new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages HERE.

Zero Accountability (book): Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Leave a comment