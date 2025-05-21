Morning Coffee with Joseph V. Cassarino - May 21 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

For this episode of Morning Coffee with Dr. T, we welcome Joseph V. Cassarino—serial entrepreneur, trusted advisor to Dr. Albert B. Crum, and national distributor of the groundbreaking immune support supplement ProImmune.

With decades of experience in wellness innovation, Joseph brings a mission-driven approach to health: helping people live longer, stronger, and sharper. In this conversation, we explore the science of brain support, the secrets of cellular health, and the future of immune optimization.

Learn why global experts like Dr. Judy Mikovitz call ProImmune a game-changer for immune health—and how Joseph’s work is helping thousands protect their minds and bodies for the long haul.

In this powerful session, we unpacked a series of vital topics at the intersection of functional medicine, chronic illness recovery, and neurological health:

The Story of Dr. Albert Crum How one man’s vision and a surprising partnership sparked a national movement in mitochondrial health.



The Rise of ProImmune Now a household name across the country, ProImmune continues to grow



Brain Health & Immunity A broad look at how ProImmune supports neurological resilience and immune function from the inside out.



Glutathione & Cellular Detox As the body’s master antioxidant, glutathione neutralizes oxidative stress and toxic buildup—critical for brain and mitochondrial health.



Glutathione Deficiency in the Modern World We explored why nearly everyone today is deficient and how this impacts chronic illness, inflammation, and recovery.



Glutathione for TBI & Chronic Conditions Glutathione has shown incredible promise in healing traumatic brain injuries and long-standing inflammatory illnesses.



ProImmune’s Role in Brain Recovery This formulation provides the precursors your cells need to produce glutathione and initiate true healing. The results doctors are seeing? Unprecedented.



Spirulina & Stem Cell Regeneration The synergy of spirulina and ProImmune may support stem cell growth and repair at the mitochondrial level.



Rejecting Toxic Medicine We challenge the status quo of pharmaceutical dependency and explore what it means to nourish the body naturally.



My recommended protocol:

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

ProImmune – Save 10% with code DRT

Pure Body Extra – Zeolite spray – get your first bottle for $14

Parashield – get your first bottle for $15

Pure Body Zeolite Duo Pack – Cellular Detox + Gut Cleanse – get your first pack $39

