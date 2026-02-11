Morning Coffee Special Presentation - Feb. 10, 2026 Edition

This week on Morning Coffee with Dr. T, due to travel, we will air a special presentation from the Ask The Expert Masterclass on Oral and Dental Health featuring Dr. Griffin Cole. The reason for doing this was that I want to offer everyone a clear look inside the depth, precision, and clinical relevance of the conversations we host inside our masterclasses.

This presentation reflects exactly what our Ask The Expert Masterclasses deliver: focused education, practitioner-level detail, real mechanisms, and practical insight you can apply immediately.

About this masterclass:

Oral health sits at the center of systemic health, yet it remains one of the most overlooked drivers of chronic inflammation, immune dysregulation, and long-term disease. In this masterclass, Dr. Cole breaks down the direct connections between dental procedures, infections, materials, airway health, and whole-body outcomes. The discussion goes far beyond surface-level dentistry and into root causes, risks, and decision points most patients are never told about.

If you want access to conversations like this on demand, across the most pressing health topics of our time, this is your opportunity to see what Tenpenny Prime offers.

Watch the presentation. Pay attention to the level of detail.

Then decide if you are ready to go deeper by joining Tenpenny Prime.

What you will learn from this masterclass:

Dental Informed Consent Must Include Vaccine Risk Discussion

True dental informed consent includes discussing systemic medical exposures, including vaccines, when they may affect inflammation, healing, bleeding risk, or immune response.

Oral Health Is Directly Connected to Immune System Function

The mouth is not separate from the body, and immune dysregulation, whether triggered by vaccines or other exposures, can show up as gum disease, delayed healing, and chronic oral inflammation.

Post-Vaccine Inflammatory Reactions Can Present in the Mouth

Heightened inflammatory states following vaccination can contribute to oral tissue sensitivity, ulcerations, neuropathic pain, and periodontal flare-ups that should not be dismissed.

Dental Providers Must Recognize Systemic Injury Signals

Dentists should be trained to recognize red flags such as unusual clotting, delayed socket healing, nerve pain, and abnormal bleeding patterns that may reflect broader vascular or immune stress.

One-Size-Fits-All Medical Policy Does Not Fit Dental Patients

Uniform recommendations ignore patient variability in immune status, toxic burden, and inflammatory risk, all of which directly affect dental outcomes and procedure safety.

Chronic Oral Inflammation Mirrors Systemic Inflammation

Periodontal disease and chronic oral infections contribute to systemic inflammation throughout the body, underscoring how vaccine-related injury and immune dysregulation can manifest in dental and craniofacial health.

Medical Freedom Applies in Dental Care Settings

Patients should not be pressured about medical interventions as a condition for receiving dental care, except where truly necessary for immediate procedural safety.

Transparency and Data Matter in Dental Recommendations

Clear, evidence-based, and transparent communication is essential when addressing medically related dental policies, rather than relying on standardized institutional messaging about vaccine safety.

Dental Ethics Require Respect for Patient Autonomy

Ethical dental practice respects a patient’s right to question, delay, or decline recommended medical interventions without judgment or any reduction in the quality of care provided.

Education in Oral-Systemic Health Protects Patients

Patients are encouraged to pursue ongoing education about the oral–systemic connection, immune function, inflammatory triggers, and relevant health risk factors so dental decisions are made with whole-body awareness.

Dr.Cole’s websites:

https://www.caddozone.com

https://griffincole.com

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

PrimeMembership.DrTenpenny.com: Join our Prime membership for exclusive content

Telo-Vital: Get your first bottle for $49

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Leave a comment