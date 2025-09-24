Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2025 Edition with guest, Kendall Macintosh

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

1. Folic Acid vs. Folate – Clearing the Confusion

One of the most common questions I get is: what’s the difference between folic acid and folate? Kendall and I break this down today, because the distinction is huge. Folate is natural — think of foliage, leafy greens, citrus fruits, even eggs. It’s what the body recognizes and uses to build DNA, make neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, and support healthy brain development.

2. Why Folic Acid Is a Problem

Folic acid, on the other hand, is synthetic. A note that it was added to bread and cereals as part of a government program worth more than $2 million. But here’s the catch - folic acid has to be converted in the liver before it can be used. And for people with MTHFR gene variants, which for many of us, that conversion doesn’t happen properly. Instead of aiding, folic acid builds up, leading to immune suppression, cognitive decline, and even folic acid poisoning.

3. What Happens When the Body Can’t Process It

When children can’t process folic acid, their developing brains and immune systems take the hit. So why do manufacturers insist on using folic acid instead of folate? The answer is simple: it’s cheaper. But cheaper for them generally means they aren’t considering the consumer, even if it is harmful to us.

4. Acetaminophen – An Old Warning Finally Heard

Years ago, I warned in The Tenpenny Report that acetaminophen, Tylenol’s active ingredient, was dangerous. It depletes glutathione, disrupts detox pathways, and magnifies vaccine injury risk. Now, in a stunning reversal, both President Trump and RFK Jr. have announced that the government will finally update Tylenol labels to warn about its use in pregnancy. Why? Because studies link acetaminophen to autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. After decades of silence, it seems the truth is harder to hide.

5. What Acetaminophen Really Does in the Body

Let’s be clear: the issue isn’t the Tylenol BRAND — it’s the acetaminophen itself. In the body, it blocks glutathione, the master antioxidant that protects cells from damage. Without glutathione, the liver can’t detoxify properly. That means more vulnerability to environmental toxins, more oxidative stress, and yes — greater risk when it comes to vaccines that the public still insists on getting.

6. B Vitamins – The Builders and Fixers

I can’t talk about folate without mentioning the B vitamins as a whole. They’re essentials. They keep fatigue, mood issues, and poor detox at bay. B9 specifically — folate — is a builder and a fixer. It helps prevent birth defects in utero, supports brain development, and regulates mood by driving the production of neurotransmitters. When we ignore the difference between natural folate and synthetic folic acid, we’re playing with the health of the next generation.

7. Injection vs. Ingestion – Why the Route Matters

This is something that bears mentioning again. Let’s talk about the difference between ingestion and injection. Hear my explanation.

8. Other Questions That Need Answers

There are still major questions out there that no one in mainstream medicine seems to want to address:

– Is there hydrocortisone in flu shots, and why are they given to children when we know corticosteroids impact the spine?

– Do COVID shots impact women’s eggs? The answer is yes — and studies suggest that damage can even extend to the eggs of female babies conceived after their mothers received the shot. This is generational harm, plain and simple.

