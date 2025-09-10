Morning Coffee - Sept.10, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

A few topics from today’s show:

What’s Bill Gates Up to Now? “Why is Bill Gates pouring millions into RNA‑modified soybeans? What does that mean for what we eat—and who’s controlling the food supply?”

I dig into how this kind of investment—whether it’s $50 million or more—is part of a broader push toward genetic engineering in agriculture. This isn’t just science fiction: it affects seed sovereignty, farming practices, and the future of our food. I’ll unpack what RNA modification actually means, why it’s so controversial, and what we ought to watch for. Read my article on RNA “Vaccines” in Your Food HERE

Are Our Kids Being Schooled—or Indoctrinated? If we’re homeschooling, how do we protect our children’s education—and freedoms?

We hear so many of you asking: ‘How do I keep my kids grounded in truth and critical thinking when the public system seems to suppress it?’ I share practical homeschooling strategies rooted in decades of research—how to teach everything from science and history to health, without censorship, and with an emphasis on personal liberty. Plus, here from a team member and her experience homeschooling her children. The challenges and the victories.

Sen. Ron Johnson and the Call for Transparency in Health & Science.

Hear my response to a powerful clip with Senator Ron Johnson (watch it here), where we unpack the urgent need for scientific transparency and accountability in government. We stand shoulder to shoulder demanding unfiltered data, honest policy, and a future where truth isn’t optional.

Are Toxins in Our Food Doing Long-Term Harm? What’s actually in our food, and how do I detox from it safely?

Between banned pesticides still lingering on produce and new additives we don’t fully understand, people are rightly concerned. In the podcast, I break down the most dangerous food toxins we’re seeing today, share evidence-based ways to reduce your exposure, and walk you through detox protocols that target cellular healing—not just symptom relief. My #1 recommendation for detoxing at a cellular level is Pure Body Extra Detox Spray. Get your first bottle for $14 at drtdetox.com

How Do I Reclaim Control in a World That’s Losing It? With so much censorship and suppression, where can I turn for unbiased health and freedom-focused information?

At DrTenpenny.com and Prime.Drtenpenny.com, I’m giving you more than just content—I’m offering a lifeline: investigative articles, podcasts, Substacks, webinars, ebooks, and crucially, a growing community committed to medical freedom. I explain how each resource is crafted to empower choice, not to sell you mainstream narratives. Join the newsletter HERE

