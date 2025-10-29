Morning Coffee - Oct.29, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

1. A Conversation with Dr. Amy Hayek

This week, I had the pleasure of visiting with my dear friend Dr. Amy Hayek, a holistic veterinarian and expert in animal chiropractic medicine. Her approach to animal health extends far beyond the barn — she explained how spinal adjustments in farm animals not only improve their mobility and well-being but can also directly influence the quality and vibrancy of our food supply. You’ll want to hear how aligning the body’s structure — even in livestock — can elevate the integrity of what eventually lands on our plates.

2. The Government Shutdown and Air Travel

The ongoing government shutdown is creating serious turbulence across the aviation industry. I discuss the immediate consequences we’re already seeing, what this means for travellers and commerce, and the potential long-term disruptions that could affect you in more ways than one.

3. The Tenpenny Files — New Talk Show Launch

Big announcement: The Tenpenny Files is officially coming to America Out Loud! I share what inspired this new show, what kind of guests and topics you can expect, and when and where to tune in. This is a platform for bold voices — unfiltered, unapologetic, and grounded in truth.

4. Prep4Survival Fall Boot Camp

Registration is now open for my Prep4Survival Fall Boot Camp! I break down each of the four weekly modules and explain why this program is essential for anyone seeking resilience and readiness in uncertain times.

5. Testosterone Cream — Using It Correctly

I address one of the most common questions I receive: how to properly use testosterone cream. There is a right way — and a wrong way — to maximize its benefits. I explain application methods, timing, and physiological principles that make all the difference in outcomes.

6. New Product from Micronic Silver

Exciting news from Micronic Silver: their brand-new all-natural tooth spray is now available! It's a simple, powerful oral cleaner designed to freshen, detoxify, and protect without harsh chemicals.

7. October Breast Health Month Specials

October is Breast Health Awareness Month, and I'm offering three of my most recommended products: Opti Breast Cleanse, Opti Hormone Balance, and Opti Vitamin D 5,000.

8. Ask The Expert Masterclass Replay

If you missed this week's LIVE Ask The Expert Breast Health Masterclass, you can still watch the entire webinar! Don't miss this deep dive into the science of women's health, hormones, holistic balance and detailed solutions, prevention, and early detection.

9. Breast Health Awareness Bundle — Special Offer

For non-members of Tenpenny Prime, the complete 3-segment bundle on breast health awareness — including the masterclass, medical presentation, and white paper — is now available.

