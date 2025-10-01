Morning Coffee - Oct.1, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

A few topics from this show:

1. President Trump Announces Drug Prices Will Drop

This week, President Trump announced that drug prices will be coming down — a huge headline. But whenever I see a big announcement like this, I always ask: what was the trade-off? These kinds of deals don’t happen without negotiations behind the scenes. Today, I’m sharing what I’ve read about the agreement and what it could really mean for patients, for the pharmaceutical companies, and for our freedom of choice.

2. Secretary Pete Hegseth Meets With 800 Military Heads

Secretary Hegseth just held a major meeting with 800 military leaders. Out of that came new enlistment guidelines — and some people are furious. One of the most controversial changes is that future candidates will be chosen for ability rather than for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion quotas currently in play. This is a big shift in military policy, and today I’ll share what I’ve learned about these guidelines and why they matter. Because this isn’t just about the military — it’s about what kind of values and standards we’re setting for the next generation of our military.

3. President Trump Meets With Prime Minister Netanyahu

Another major story: President Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the Gaza Peace Proposal. This is an ongoing, high-stakes conversation that could affect not only the region but global stability. Today I’m breaking down what was discussed, what’s at stake, and what the real obstacles to peace look like.

4. How Secretary Kennedy Became an Advocate for Vaccine Safety

Many of you ask me about Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how he became such a strong advocate for vaccine safety. Today I’m walking through his journey — how he first began digging into the science, what he discovered, and why he’s so passionate about this issue today. His story matters because it mirrors what so many of us have experienced: asking questions, finding disturbing answers, and refusing to stay silent.

5. Parents Are Still Being Bullied Into Vaccines at Birth

I continue to hear from parents who are being pressured — even bullied — into vaccinating their newborns before they leave the hospital. This is wrong. Today, I’ll talk about what can be done to protect yourself and your baby, and I’ll share a list of organizations that will stand with you and advocate for your rights. No one should be forced into a medical decision, especially at birth.

6. Our October 2025 Bootcamp Is Open for Registration

I’m so excited to announce that registration for our new October 2025 Bootcamp is now open. This event is going to be powerful. I’ll share the breakdown of the topics we’ll cover — from medical freedom to protecting your family’s privacy in a digital age, and so much more. This isn’t just another training; it’s about equipping you to navigate what’s coming next.

7. Why This Bootcamp Matters Right Now

We’re already seeing Europe roll out Digital IDs and facial recognition systems. It’s happening fast, and it’s not a conspiracy theory anymore. The question is: will America follow suit? That’s why this Bootcamp is so important. We’ll talk about what’s coming, what to watch for, and how to safeguard your autonomy in the face of growing surveillance and control.

Trump meets with Netanyahu

New Parent Guide download

NEW Prep4Survival October 2025 Bootcamp

