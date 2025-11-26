Morning Coffee - Nov.26, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

A few topics from this show:

1. Safe Travel + Grateful Living

I open up with a powerful reminder: in a world that feels unpredictable, gratitude, prayer, and presence matter more than ever - especially during holidays.

2. Frequency Healing with the WavWatch

From migraines to fibromyalgia, this wearable sound therapy device uses 1,100 pre-programmed frequency settings to support wellness.

3. Give Gifts of Real Value This Year

Skip the socks. From the Wellness Blanket to detox tools and vaccine education courses - give gifts that restore, protect, and actually mean something.

4. The Truth Behind the Autism-Vaccine Narrative

I’ve been speaking out about the vaccine-autism connection for over two decades - and now, the CDC is finally being forced to walk back their sweeping claims. After a lawsuit brought by ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), the CDC has removed its long-standing statement that vaccines “do not cause autism.” Why? Because they couldn’t produce a single study to back that claim - not one. I want you to let that sink in. For years, we’ve been told the science was “settled,” while anyone questioning it was ridiculed or deplatformed. But the truth is never afraid of questions. And when legal pressure forces even the CDC to admit the research isn’t there, you know the narrative is beginning to crack. WATCH THE EXPLOSIVE VIDEO PROOF HERE

5. Vaccines, Encephalopathy & Inflammation

Let’s stop playing word games. Encephalopathy is inflammation of the brain. Autism is a form of brain dysfunction. Vaccine inserts - yes, the ones from the manufacturers themselves - openly state that vaccines can cause encephalopathy. So tell me: how can we still claim there’s no link? This isn’t just semantics - it’s suppression of informed consent. I’ve read those inserts. I’ve taught thousands of people how to read them. And if the public had access to real, transparent education about what’s actually admitted in those documents, the trust in this pharmaceutical paradigm would collapse overnight.

6. Shadowbanned but Not Silenced

I’ve been blocked, banned, and censored more times than I can count - but I’m still here. The censorship isn’t just about me; it’s about silencing anyone who challenges the status quo or offers real solutions outside the “sick system.” That’s why The Tenpenny Files podcast is now running daily. We’re taking back our voice and creating a space where truth can be shared freely. You’ll hear stories, facts, and perspectives you won’t get from mainstream media or public health agencies. If they’re going to silence us on their platforms, we’ll build our own.

7. From Propaganda to Proof: The Power of Lawsuits

You want proof that the narrative is cracking? ICAN’s lawsuit forced the CDC to change its public claims - because they couldn’t provide scientific proof to back their blanket statement that vaccines don’t cause autism. Let that fuel your fire. The institutions we’ve been told to trust can no longer hide behind empty claims when asked to produce the data. And when they can’t? They rewrite the rules in silence. This is why legal action matters. This is why documentation matters. And this is why we must not stop asking hard questions.

8. Redefining Public Health Priorities

Let’s stop pretending that high vaccination rates equal healthy children. We now live in a country where 76% of children have a diagnosed chronic condition—from asthma and ADHD to allergies, autism, and autoimmune disease. Is this what success looks like? The goalposts have moved so far that we’re told an RSV vaccine is a win while ignoring the explosion of lifelong, debilitating illnesses in our kids. This isn’t public health - it’s population control masked as “protection.” I’m calling it out because I’ve seen the consequences firsthand. And I know we can do better - but only if we build a new system grounded in truth and accountability.

9. Infections Are Not Diseases

Measles, flu, RSV - these are infections, not lifelong diseases. Chronic conditions like MS, Type 1 Diabetes, and Autism are diseases. The distinction matters.

10. Why the Unvaccinated Aren’t the Threat

I flip the fear narrative: vaccinated children with frequent illness, shedding, and compromised immunity may be more of a public health issue than the unvaccinated.

11. Black Friday + Holiday Discounts on Healing Tools

The WavWatch (2.0) is now available. This item is fantastic!

12. Podcast Expansion with Purpose

From AI surveillance to faith, food, homeschooling, and health - The Tenpenny Files is now a platform for censored voices and documentary authors shaping parallel narratives. The new talk show airs on The America Out Loud Network and stream to over 10 streaming sites, 5 days a week.

13. Conscious Consumption, Conscious Community

Whether it’s choosing one tool at a time, or giving away family heirlooms with meaning - this episode is a call to rethink materialism and move toward meaningful legacy.

Video: CDC Just Changed Its Website Overnight - watch why this is a very big deal today

