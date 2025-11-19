Morning Coffee - Nov.19, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET—participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Michelle in studio: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

This week we’re thrilled to feature our special guest: Tammy Arthur, founder of the acclaimed The Wellness Blanket.

Tammy brings a deep understanding of a unique wellness solution: the Wellness Blanket is made of 100% organic cotton and layered with energetic materials that mimic the restorative effects of an infrared sauna. It’s designed to relieve stress and pain, support immune function, improve sleep, protect against EMF exposure, boost energy, balance pH and meridians, and more.

Whether you’re an athlete recovering from injury, someone with a high-stress lifestyle, or simply seeking deeper rest and renewal, the Wellness Blanket offers a wholly new approach to personal wellness.

In our conversation, Michelle and Tammy dive into how the Wellness Blanket works, why it’s generating such buzz, and how you can integrate its benefits into your life. PLUS - because we know you value early access - the only place to get access is right here: Tammy has brought us an exclusive early Black Friday offer, just for our community. Hear the full details during the show.

Topics from this show:

1. The Origin Story — How the Wellness Blanket Began

Michelle opens the conversation by asking Tammy to share the surprising inception of the Wellness Blanket — where the idea came from, the science behind it, and what ultimately inspired her to develop a product designed to support the body’s ability to repair, rest, and regulate.

2. The Impact of 5G on Sleep — and How the Blanket Helps

Tammy breaks down the real concerns around 5G exposure and sleep disruption. She shares compelling stories from users who experienced measurable improvements by sleeping under the Wellness Blanket, and explains the mechanisms that allow it to mitigate environmental stressors at night.

3. My First Experience with the Blanket

Tammy tells the story of my very first night using the blanket — what I felt, what surprised me, and how quickly I noticed a difference. Tammy gives context on why some people experience changes almost immediately.

4. Sleep Pattern Slide: With vs. Without the Blanket

Tammy walks through the slide showing my sleep data before and after using the blanket. She explains WHY these shifts happen, and how the blanket influences both sleep depth and parasympathetic activation.

5. What “Parasympathetic” Really Means

An explanation of the parasympathetic nervous system in simple, accessible terms — how it calms the body, why most people rarely access it, and how the blanket helps nudge the system back into its restorative, healing state.

6. How the Blanket Supports Children on the Autism Spectrum

Tammy discusses why children with autism often respond so well to the Wellness Blanket — from sensory regulation to improved sleep patterns — and shares stories from families who have seen meaningful changes.

7. Best Covers for the Blanket — Practical Guidance

We address one of the most common questions: what type of cover should be used? Tammy gives clear recommendations and points listeners to where they can find the most compatible, effective options.

8. Exclusive Black Friday Offer

To wrap up, Tammy announces a special Black Friday discount available only to my audience. We direct listeners where to claim the offer and encourage them to take advantage while it’s available.

9. Early Black Friday Offers — Already Live

Michelle takes a moment to outline the Early Black Friday promotions that have already launched. She walks listeners through each offer, explains why they were released ahead of schedule this year, and highlights the limited-time opportunities available to the audience before the main sale period even begins.

Links from this show:

The Wellness Blanket - Save 15% with code DRT15 until Nov.28, 2025

Our #1 Detox Protocols - Save 30% Sitewide with code BFCM2025 until Dec.1, 2025

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

Gluco-Control: control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $37

Para-Shield: First bottle only $25

Telo-Vital: First bottle only $49

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $249.94/year. **BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: Purchase an Annual Prime Membership and get a FREE signed Zero Accountability book (available to U.S customers only)

AquaTru Water Filtration System’s Black Friday Sale - Until Dec.7, 2025 Save $125 on AquaTru Carafe, AquaTru Classic, & AquaTru Under Sink

Duvet Covers: healthybodyheadtotoe.com

Aerus Air Purifiers - Save 20% on all equipment through Black Friday - Call Seth to order: 913-269-8900

Share

Leave a comment