Morning Coffee - Nov.13, 2025 Edition

In this powerful episode of Morning Coffee, Michelle Tavares welcomes back Jeff Adams for an in-depth look at Micronic Silver and the cutting-edge formulations redefining pain relief, immune support, and daily wellness.

Together, they unpack the science behind Micronic Silver’s unique synergy of silver, ozone, hemp-derived CBD, and Delta-8 - formulated to work at the cellular level for inflammation, detox, and immune modulation.

From the highly praised Arcanum 1200 for pain relief to the revolutionary Silver Bullet Kit, this conversation goes far beyond trends - offering real solutions backed by personal experience and consistent results. You’ll hear why layering internal and topical applications is key, how these products are supporting athletes, children, and chronic illness sufferers alike, and what makes their ingredients radically different from mainstream alternatives. Hear firsthand stories, user testimonials, and practical usage tips - plus a few surprises about what’s coming next.

Whether you’re navigating chronic conditions, building your family’s natural medicine cabinet, or simply trying to stay well through the season, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. Watch the full episode for truth, transformation, and tools that empower you to take your health into your own hands.

In this episode we discuss:

1. Micronic Silver: Beyond Colloidal Solutions

Discover why Micronic Silver outperforms colloidal, nano, and ionic silvers - combining ozone, hemp-derived CBD, and Delta-8 to support immune function and cellular healing.

2. Arcanum 1200: Pain Relief at the Cellular Level

This isn’t just another pain reliever. Arcanum targets inflammation through your body’s cannabinoid and immune systems - ideal for autoimmune conditions, injuries, and chronic pain.

3. The Sandwich Method: Internal + Topical Healing

Using Micronic Silver supplements internally and topically creates a “sandwich” effect that suffocates pathogens - ideal for acne, eczema, wounds, and more.

4. From Headaches to Healing

Michelle shares her personal headache relief story using Arcanum - offering a safer alternative to liver-damaging OTC meds like Tylenol or Advil.

5. Nasal Defense: Sonic Mist vs. Micronic Nasal Spray

Two powerhouse sprays: One clears sinuses with ozone and essential oils, the other targets pathogens with pure silver. Learn how to use both safely and effectively.

6. Toe Fungus and Stubborn Skin Issues?

Real user testimonials show how Oleazone resolved fungal infections, rashes, and even diabetic wounds when nothing else worked.

7. The Truth About MCT Oils in Wellness Products

Most MCTs are outdated and low-quality. Jeff explains why their fresh-extracted, organic coconut-based MCT oil sets a new standard in supplement purity.

8. Recovery Redefined: Micronic Pro for Athletes

This recovery accelerator stops lactic acid before it starts, enhancing oxygen uptake and performance - no chemicals, just results.

9. CBD + Silver Synergy: Immune Boosting & Anti-Inflammatory

Micronic’s formulas uniquely integrate Delta-8, CBD, silver, and ozone - activating immune pathways without side effects or psychoactivity.

10. Say Goodbye to Conventional Toothpaste

The new Micronic Silver Tooth Spray and Mouthwash foam, clean deeply, and can be swallowed safely - ideal for children, special needs users, and sensitive gums.

11. Zeolite Detox + Micronic Silver: A Powerful Duo

Learn why timing is critical when combining binders like zeolite with silver-based products to avoid interference and maximize absorption.

12. Oral Health Breakthrough: Natural Relief for Cavitations and Infections

Used by dentists for post-extraction care and by patients for deep toothaches, Micronic Silver shows promise in supporting oral immune health.

13. Copper Cell: Restore Natural Hair Color and Cellular Function

Gray hair? Low energy? The copper-silver blend supports mitochondrial health, collagen production, and even helps hair regain its pigment.

14. Real-Time Testimonials: “I Haven’t Been Sick in a Year”

Dozens of users report long-term immune benefits from daily Micronic Silver use - preventing infections, clearing skin, and boosting overall vitality.

15. Why This Isn’t Just Another Trend

I, as well as my team, and even Jeff Adams, vet all products personally before promoting - reminding listeners that quality, ethics, and long-term trust drive their recommendations.

Links from this show:

Email for more information on Micronic Silver products - admin@micronicsilver.net

Use code DRT to save 15% on all Micronic Silver orders!

Micronic Silver

Arcanum 1200

Tooth Spray

Mouthwash

Silver Bullet Kit

Ask The Expert Oral/Dental Health Masterclass with Dr. Griffin Cole

Ask The Expert Bone Health Masterclass with Dr. Michael Bauerschmidt

Dr.T’s Detox Protocol - first bottle $14

Detox Product Webinar with Dr.Lee, leading Toxicologist

Parasite Cleanse - first bottle $25

Telo-Vital - first bottle $49

AquaTru Water Filtration System’s Black Friday Sale - Until Dec.7, 2025 Save $125 on AquaTru Carafe, AquaTru Classic, & AquaTru Under Sink

