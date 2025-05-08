Morning Coffee - May 7, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

Hear a detailed breakdown of Zero Accountability Read more about the book or order it at drtenpenny.com/zero

Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)

We discuss the little-known federal program designed to handle claims related to injuries from countermeasures such as vaccines and emergency medical interventions. Learn more at HRSA.gov

The Digital Trap We’re Living In

Technology has reshaped our lives, but at what cost? We explore how increasing dependence on digital systems is creating a “trap” for personal freedom and autonomy.

Real ID: Another Layer of Control?

We unpack the implications of Real ID implementation and what it means for surveillance, freedom of movement, and future compliance demands.

Bonus Insight: Real ID is not required in five states: Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington.

Nutrition Tips: Cod Liver Oil & Supplementation High-quality cod liver oil should include Vitamin D3, K2, and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamin K2 is critical for arterial health—it helps keep blood vessels clear.

Vitamin K2 is critical for arterial health—it helps keep blood vessels clear.

Foundational Supplement Spotlight: Cardio Miracle

A comprehensive nitric oxide booster that supports cardiovascular health. A true foundational product for all-around wellness. CardioMiracle.com/DRT

Cholesterol: The Misunderstood Molecule

Cholesterol is vital for brain and hormone health. We challenge the narrative around “low cholesterol” and the overuse of statins like Lipitor. Read my article titled Cholesterol is a Good Guy HERE

Consider CoQ10 gel caps to support mitochondrial function.

CoQ10 is especially important for heart health, which contains the body’s highest concentration of mitochondria.

The Dangers of Statins

Statins remain among the top five most-prescribed drugs—but they carry serious risks. We break down why they may do more harm than good.

Can You Opt Out of Real ID?

We discuss real possibilities for resisting or reverting from Real ID mandates and what you should know.

Women’s Health Focus: Gluteal Tendinopathy & Menopause

A lesser-discussed condition, gluteal tendinopathy often emerges during menopause. We explore causes, connections, and what can be done about it.

Supplement Showdown: PQQ vs. CoQ10

What’s the difference between these two mitochondrial-supporting nutrients? We compare their benefits and when to use each. Save 10% on Opti CoQ 10 with code DRT10 HERE

