Morning Coffee - May 6, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Chronic inflammation is increasingly linked to diet, toxins, and environmental exposure Effective long-term health strategies focus on identifying and correcting the underlying causes of inflammation instead of only suppressing symptoms.

Detoxification is essential in a high-toxin modern environment Daily detox support is a foundational strategy for maintaining cellular health and reducing cumulative toxic burden.

Cholesterol is a protective and reparative molecule rather than a primary enemy Isolated cholesterol numbers may be less clinically meaningful than broader inflammatory and metabolic patterns.

Statin-focused medicine is overly reductionist Cardiovascular health is increasingly being addressed through inflammation reduction, metabolic health, nutrition, and lifestyle modification rather than pharmaceutical intervention alone.

GLP-1 drugs are generating growing concern over long-term adverse effects Expanding off-label use of GLP-1 drugs needs to be viewed with increasing caution due to emerging safety concerns.

Off-label pharmaceutical expansion is a recurring industry pattern Broadening indications for high-profit drugs raises questions about long-term safety oversight and pharmaceutical incentives.

Vaccine accountability and public health transparency remain central concerns Calls for greater transparency and accountability continue to drive public skepticism toward institutional health systems.

Cancer is increasingly discussed through metabolic and terrain-based frameworks Alternative oncology models are shifting focus toward systemic dysfunction and whole-body terrain rather than isolated cellular pathology.

Skin health is directly connected to detoxification and internal health Skin health is a reflection of deeper metabolic and detoxification processes within the body.

Fat-soluble vitamin absorption depends on proper dietary context Nutrient bioavailability depends not only on supplementation form but also on how and when nutrients are consumed.

Links from this show:

Supplements: Support foundational health without unnecessary additives or aggressive formulas.

Wavwatch: Wearable sound frequency therapy to support your mind and body. Get 15% off with code DRT through May 10th

Bookstore: Find the books authored by the featured guests of The Tenpenny Files, all in one place



Natto-Clear: A unique botanical formula with Nattokinase to clear away excess protein fragments that cause fatigue, so you feel energized.

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