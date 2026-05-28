Morning Coffee - May 27, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Vaccine injury recovery protocols continue gaining attention in integrative medicine Seizures, neurological symptoms, developmental regression, delayed speech, and autism-spectrum concerns are connected to vaccine injury and individualized recovery strategies.

Homeschooling continues increasing alongside opposition to school vaccine mandates More families are choosing homeschooling and alternative education models in response to vaccine requirements and medical autonomy concerns.

Psoriasis is linked to inflammation, diet, and immune dysfunction Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are connected to chronic inflammation, food sensitivities, and immune system imbalance.

Functional medicine approaches continue expanding in women’s hormonal health Heavy menstrual bleeding, fibroids, hormone imbalance, and hysterectomy alternatives are connected to progesterone deficiency, estrogen dominance, and individualized hormone evaluation.

Lithium deficiency is linked to neurological and psychiatric symptoms Low lithium levels are connected to mood instability, cognitive dysfunction, neurological imbalance, and impaired brain health.

Lymphatic congestion is linked to swelling, stagnation, and detoxification problems Poor lymphatic drainage is connected to fluid retention, lipedema, impaired circulation, and reduced detoxification capacity.

Tick-borne illness continues driving concern over chronic inflammatory disease Tick exposure is linked to Lyme disease, immune dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and long-term multisystem symptoms.

Sickle cell trait can contribute to anemia and abnormal blood markers Sickle cell trait is associated with microcytic anemia, low blood counts, and variable hematologic symptoms depending on genetic expression.

Independent health education platforms continue shaping medical freedom conversations Podcasts, livestreams, conferences, newsletters, and independent media platforms continue expanding access to alternative health information and uncensored medical discussion.

Medical and religious exemptions remain central to vaccine autonomy discussions Medical and religious exemptions continue playing a major role in parental advocacy surrounding school vaccine requirements and informed consent.

Links from this show:

The Tenpenny Files: Watch all of the Tenpenny Files Podcasts in one place.

Bookstore: Find the books authored by the featured guests of The Tenpenny Files, all in one place



Better Way Conference: May 29, 2026 - May 31, 2026, Use code: TENPENNY10 for10% off

One Tick Bite Can Change Your Life: Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal, and the Rise of Tick-Borne Illnesses

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