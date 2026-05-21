Morning Coffee - May 20, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Censorship and shadow banning continue to impact independent medical voices Independent health professionals and alternative media platforms continue experiencing suppression across social media, search visibility, and email distribution systems.

Vaccine injury concerns remain closely tied to neurological symptoms Reports of developmental regression, behavioral changes, loss of eye contact, and neurological symptoms continue to be associated with post-vaccination concerns.

Lithium supports neurological, cardiovascular, and metabolic health Low-dose lithium orotate is linked to brain function, mood balance, cardiovascular support, and immune resilience.

Blood pressure monitoring is important when combining supplements with cardiovascular medications Home blood pressure monitoring is recommended when introducing lithium alongside anti-hypertensive therapies.

Parasite burden and gut dysfunction are linked to chronic illness Parasites, poor gut health, abnormal stool patterns, and immune dysfunction are connected to long-term systemic health problems.

Alpha-gal syndrome is linked to tick-borne immune sensitization Tick bites can trigger immune reactions to mammalian meat through alpha-gal sugar molecule sensitivity.

Individualized evaluation remains essential in complex chronic conditions Conditions involving IBS, cancer, skin disorders, and tonsil stones require individualized clinical assessment rather than generalized protocols.

Independent research and scientific literacy remain critical in modern healthcare Reviewing scientific literature, books, studies, and independent medical research continues to be emphasized as part of responsible clinical education.

Decentralized media platforms continue driving alternative health education Podcasts, livestreams, independent interviews, Substack publications, and subscription-based communities continue shaping medical freedom conversations.

Lithium supplementation is linked to migraine and neurological support Low-dose lithium is connected to neurological stabilization, migraine support, and broader cognitive health balance.

Links from this show:

Supplements: Support foundational health without unnecessary additives or aggressive formulas.

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