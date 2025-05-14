Morning Coffee - May 14, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

• Is there a solution for bladder infections?

D-Mannose as a Natural Support for Bladder Infections – a naturally occurring sugar that has shown effectiveness in supporting urinary tract health, particularly in cases of recurrent bladder infections. After ingestion, it is absorbed into the bloodstream and then excreted through the urine. This process allows D-Mannose to bind to certain bacteria, such as coli, preventing their adherence to the bladder wall and promoting their elimination from the urinary tract. It is generally well-tolerated and may be a viable adjunct for patients seeking non-antibiotic options.

• Understanding the Para-Shield Parasite Cleanse

Para-Shield is a blend of botanicals designed to support the body’s natural defenses against parasitic organisms. Patients initiating this cleanse can expect to experience gastrointestinal changes such as increased bowel movements, possible bloating, or temporary fatigue. To maximize the efficacy:

Stay well-hydrated.

Eat a clean, low-sugar, anti-inflammatory diet.

Support detoxification with binders

Track symptoms and progress in a journal.

• Managing a Painful Thumb After Trauma

For patients experiencing lingering thumb pain following a fall, consider the following integrative treatments:

Mannitol: A sugar alcohol with osmotic properties, potentially helpful in reducing nerve inflammation.

Prolotherapy: An injection-based treatment that stimulates tissue repair in ligaments and tendons through local inflammation and subsequent healing.

Acupuncture: A time-tested method that may help modulate pain, reduce inflammation, and improve circulation to the affected area.

A clinical evaluation is always advised to rule out fractures or more significant ligament damage.

• Advocating for Expansion of the CICP Program

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has faced growing scrutiny due to its lack of transparency and accessibility. Unlike VAERS, which is a passive reporting system for vaccine-related incidents, CICP provides limited compensation and is entirely separate. To advocate for reform:

Contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives to demand expansion and oversight of the CICP.

Engage with grassroots advocacy groups like REACT19 , which represent individuals with post-vaccine injuries.

Follow legal advocates such as attorney Warner Mendenhall, who are pushing for broader reform and accountability.

Note: Over a million adverse events have been reported to VAERS, and given that only an estimated 10% are reported, the true scope is far greater.

• Supplement Recommendations Post-Gallbladder Removal

Gallbladder removal affects fat digestion and nutrient absorption. Supportive supplementation help a manage these changes:

Digestive enzymes to support broader digestion

Vitamins A, D, E, & K.

