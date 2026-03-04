Morning Coffee - March 4, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

A few topics from this episode:

Pertussis Vaccine Policy and Grandparent Mandates Raise Ethical Concerns

Growing pressure for grandparents to receive the pertussis vaccine before seeing newborns highlights ongoing concerns about waning immunity, transmission dynamics, and the importance of reviewing historical safety data before consenting to additional injections.

Whole-Cell vs. Acellular Pertussis: Historical Neurological Risk Matters

The evolution from whole-cell to acellular pertussis formulations reflects longstanding neurological safety concerns, reinforcing the need for transparent discussion of vaccine injury risk and documented adverse events.

Individualized Blood Sugar Targets Over Pharma-Driven Guidelines

Fasting glucose targets should remain individualized, recognizing that aggressive pharmaceutical driven thresholds may not serve every patient, particularly seniors vulnerable to hypoglycemia and metabolic instability.

Structural Medicine First: Addressing Sciatica at the Root

Sciatic pain is often a structural misalignment issue involving the lumbar spine and sacrum, best addressed through osteopathic manipulation, chiropractic realignment, or myofascial therapies rather than symptom suppression alone.

Food Sensitivities and Immune Dysregulation Drive Chronic Inflammation

Conditions such as hemorrhoids, ulcerative colitis, and chronic digestive symptoms may be linked to underlying food and environmental sensitivities, highlighting the importance of immune modulation and detoxification strategies.

Detoxification and Parasite Cleansing as Foundational Immune Support

Chronic inflammatory and neurological conditions, including autoimmune disorders, may benefit from structured detox protocols and gentle parasite cleansing to reduce toxic and microbial burden.

Endocrine Disruption and Xenoestrogens Affect Pediatric Hormonal Health

Gynecomastia in young boys raises concerns about environmental xenoestrogens, plastics, and chemical exposures that mimic estrogen and disrupt normal endocrine development

Metabolic Disease Management Begins with Diet, Not Prescriptions

Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance are primarily driven by dietary and inflammatory factors, reinforcing nutrition-first strategies over medication-dependent models of care.

Non-Surgical, Integrative Options Deserve Consideration First

From gallbladder dysfunction to ulcerative colitis and osteoporosis, integrative approaches, including dietary modification, mineral balance, structural therapy, and vibration-based bone stimulation, should be evaluated before invasive interventions.

Medical Freedom, Education, and Faith Anchor Health Sovereignty

In an era of expanding mandates, global instability, and pharmaceutical influence, informed consent, patient autonomy, and spiritual resilience remain central pillars of ethical medical practice.

