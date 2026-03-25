Morning Coffee - March 25, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Emerging Alzheimer’s Injection Raises Serious Neurological Safety Concerns

Discussion highlighted a new Alzheimer’s-targeted injection that may disrupt beta-amyloid function and impair hippocampal regeneration, raising significant concerns about memory loss, neurodegeneration, and long-term brain health.

Hippocampal Health Is Central to Memory, Cognition, and Longevity

The ability of the hippocampus to regenerate neurons nightly is critical for memory, clarity, and decision-making, reinforcing the importance of protecting neurological pathways from toxic and inflammatory disruption.

Lithium Deficiency May Be an Overlooked Public Health Issue

Trace lithium is an essential micronutrient for brain health, with low-dose supplementation (e.g., lithium orotate) which supports cognitive function and neuroprotection.

Low-Dose Nutrient Therapy vs. Pharmaceutical Toxicity

There is a clear distinction between low-dose, bioavailable nutrient support and high-dose pharmaceutical interventions, which raises concerns about toxicity, side effects, and long-term dependency.

Cognitive Protection Strategies

There is growing demand for proactive brain health solutions, including nutrient support, detoxification, and lifestyle strategies to preserve memory and prevent decline.

Vaccine Development Continues to Raise Risk–Benefit Questions

There are growing concerns around emerging injections targeting chronic diseases, emphasizing the need for rigorous long-term safety data and transparency regarding neurological and systemic effects.

Medical Messaging and “Brain Health” Narratives Require Scrutiny

Marketed solutions for cognitive decline may overlook root causes while introducing new risks, reinforcing the need for independent evaluation of emerging therapies.

Root-Cause Medicine Focuses on Nutrient Sufficiency and Toxic Load Reduction

Rather than symptom suppression, we need to focus on addressing foundational drivers of disease, including micronutrient deficiencies, environmental toxins, and chronic inflammation.

Supplementation and Long-Term Preventive Strategies

There is growing interest in practical, sustainable protocols, with a focus on consistent low-dose supplementation, metabolic support, and daily habits that promote both neurological and systemic health.

Health Sovereignty Requires Ongoing Education and Discernment

It is essential to prioritize informed decision-making, critical thinking, and patient autonomy when evaluating new medical interventions and health recommendations.

Links from this show:

Ask The Expert Immunology Masterclass with Dr. Aristo Vojdani - https://bit.ly/expertimmune

Supplements: Opti Neuro Fit

Vaccine Courses - vcourses.drtenpenny.com

Micronic Silver: save 15% with code DRT

NEW BOOK - Get your copy my new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages HERE.

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership: Provides continued access to in depth discussions and expanding health education that support long term intellectual resilience.

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Zero Accountability (book): Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Leave a comment