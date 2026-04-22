Morning Coffee - March 22, 2026 Edition with special guest, Jeff Childers

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

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A few topics from this episode:

First amendment protections are being tested in modern communication

Free speech protections are increasingly being infringed upon.

Government involvement in moderation raises constitutional questions

Restriction of free speech carry constitutional implications.

Medical speech is subject to increased oversight

Clinical and public-facing communication is under heightened scrutiny.

Misinformation definitions are variable and evolving

Changing definitions impact how speech is evaluated and regulated.

Legal cases are shaping modern free speech boundaries

Ongoing litigation continues to define how First Amendment protections apply in digital spaces.

Informed consent depends on open information exchange

Speech limitations can affect the quality of informed consent.

Combining anticoagulant therapies requires understanding mechanism differences

Therapeutic compatibility depends on mechanism-based evaluation rather than assumption of redundancy or conflict.

Persistent environmental toxicity drives ongoing detox strategies

Chronic exposure environments reinforce the need for ongoing detox support as a foundational health strategy.

Links from this show:

Bookstore: An aggregation of books written by the author’s interviewd on The Tenpenny Files (

Opti-Seasonal Support - Available for adults and also in a chewable form for kids

Micronic Silver: save 15% with code DRT

NEW BOOK - Get your copy my new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages HERE.

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Zero Accountability (book): Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

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