Morning Coffee - Mar.26, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

Washington Post on Vaccine skeptic hired to head federal study of immunizations. This is a loaded article which I have much to say about. Hear all my thoughts in the interview

The attack on our children – Pediatric Vaccine Schedule or my version is Pediatric POISONINC Schedule. Refer to my Pediatric Series

The new article about Trump admin cleaning up the COVID funding to bogus incentives. It is no wonder why the US is under trillions of dollars of debt. People are so up in arms about these cuts but if we owned a business and audited our company, wouldn’t we cut excess and unnecessary spending to be profitable?

Zero Accountability is available for Pre-Order now! Print copy is coming but this is a a way to get it before it’s released to the world! Get a sneak peek of the book HERE

Does ECP therapy and Cardio Miracle help with

My experience taking the color therapy course and its relation to diet

What to expect as a Prime Member for the month of April. This includes TWO Ask The Expert events!

Parasitism webinar – April 5th. Dr. Northrup, Dr. Merritt, Dr. Dean & Dr. Wulfman present on the different facets of parasitism effects on the brain. They will bring information you have never heard anywhere else, as well as bring you their expert solutions to what can be done about it.

My recent weekend with Barbara O’Neill was fabulous! The event was incredible with many speakers and multiple interviews. See images taken at the event in this podcast.

More links from this interview:

