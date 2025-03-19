Morning Coffee - Mar.19, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

Now with RFK jr at the helm, will Biden and Fauci face the consequences of their actions? Hear what I have to say about this.

You have heard about the disgusting ingredients in vaccines and how they affect our children. Hear more on this subject in the show.

Neomycin is a product in most vaccines, that causes respiratory collapse and more.

DOGE’s incredible progress in cleaning up the fraud and abuse impacting America for years. Why are people upset about this? Their dislike for individuals running the project outweighs the good coming out of it. People have lost their common sense.

Audience question: would cranial osteopathy help somebody suffering from depression, anxiety, or somebody who has had a brain injury including stroke or accident? Hear all the benefits of the therapy.

The connection from your brain to your sacrum, gut, or other organs and how cranial manipulation plays a part in the healing the relationship between each.

A couple of spots on where to find an Osteopath that performs cranial manipulation: American Academy of Osteopathy and Cranial Academy

Hear about my first experience watching the cranial manipulation treatment on a child with autism

How a colleague’s persistence and confidence in my medical knowledge and expertise helped guide my transition from an ER doc to a DO. And the incredible life-changing experience that led to the realization that this path was the right one for me.

Is it safe for an elderly person with heart problems/chest pain to have multiple sessions of ECP therapy? ABSOLUTELY!

