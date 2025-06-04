Morning Coffee - June 4, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

I take a walk down memory lane to my childhood in rural Ohio, where the rhythm of farming shaped my awareness of the delicate balance between nature, weather, and human responsibility. It’s a reminder of how far we've strayed—and how desperately we need to return to truth and simplicity.

Hear about my visit to DC a few weeks ago including the topics of discussion.

The Big Beautiful Bill… is it dangerous? My thoughts on too many grey areas and the concerns including what will be mandatory and that it’s in play until 2029.

I share my post-stroke recovery goals and progress. It’s an ongoing process and although there are highs and lows, the highs outweigh the lows.

Micronic Silver products - What I personally use it for and the wide scope benefits.

As our skies grow darker—literally, with geoengineering and global dimming—it’s clear: those who manipulate creation do so without accountability.

Zeolite, parasite cleanses, the new anti-aging Telo-Vital product, and mitochondrial repair protocols are working—because they’re based on real science and God’s design.

Last month’s Tenpenny Prime focus was BRAIN HEALTH—with a special Ask the Expert event featuring Dr. Ted Fogarty on hyperbaric oxygen and mitochondrial recovery. Were you at the webinar? If not, it can be found HERE.

Our new book, *Zero Accountability in a Failed System*, is a must-read—especially chapters 14–17. Michelle shares her emotional testimonial on it.

I discuss the upcoming removal of the COVID injection for pregnant women and children—an encouraging step, but just the beginning. This fight for medical truth continues. We must STOP all mRNA shots.

We’re also preparing for June’s focus on bone health. Hear what and who we have on the roster for our Prime members.

And yes, we’ve officially joined the Disinformation Dozen lawsuit to hold the government accountable for silencing us. Watch to learn where in the process we are.

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter: Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

Telo-Vital: First bottle only $49

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse: Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control: control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year. **In April, there are TWO Ask The Expert events! I will interview Dr. Kim Biss and Dr. Jonathan Brajtbord separately. These interviews will focus on Male and Female Reproductive Health.

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle: 15% off

My Pillow: Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss: Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

ProImmune: Save 10% with code DRT

Share

Leave a comment