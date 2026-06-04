Morning Coffee - June 3, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Insulin resistance is linked to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and metabolic dysfunction Metabolic health continues to emerge as a foundational factor in preventing and managing chronic illness.

Cholesterol plays an essential role in brain function, hormone production, and tissue repair Cholesterol is a necessary component of neurological health, cellular repair, and hormone synthesis.

Saturated fats are associated with longevity and lower rates of chronic disease in some populations Consumption of quality saturated fats and omega-3-rich foods improve long-term health outcomes.

H. Pylori is linked to gastritis, ulcers, and low stomach acid environments H. pylori is a bacterial contributor to gastric inflammation and ulcer formation, particularly when stomach acid is chronically suppressed.

Long-term acid suppression can interfere with nutrient absorption Reduced stomach acid can impair protein digestion and decrease absorption of nutrients such as vitamin B12.

Root-cause evaluation is essential before discontinuing blood pressure medication Blood pressure elevation is linked to underlying metabolic, nutritional, hormonal, and lifestyle factors that should be addressed before medication reduction.

Chronic fatigue, beginning during pregnancy, is linked to potential hormone imbalance Persistent fatigue following pregnancy is connected to hormonal dysfunction and endocrine evaluation.

Environmental toxic exposure begins before birth Prenatal environmental exposures continue to raise concerns about long-term health and developmental outcomes.

Delayed cord clamping supports blood volume, stem cell transfer, and nutrient delivery to newborns Delayed cord clamping continues to be an important consideration in newborn care.

Shingles-related symptoms are addressed through immune and nutritional support strategies L-lysine, vitamin support, immune-supportive nutrients, and topical therapies are options for managing shingles-related symptoms and recovery.

Vitamins D and K work together in bone, immune, and cardiovascular health Vitamin K helps direct calcium utilization while supporting proper vitamin D function throughout the body.

Tetanus protection is linked to wound management Wound care remains a primary component of tetanus prevention and risk reduction.

Links from this show:

Father’s Day Gifts: Save 15% on SELECT FATHER’S DAY GIFTS with code DAD26

VaxApp: Join the waitlist for the VaxApp Now!

The Tenpenny Files: Watch all of the Tenpenny Files Podcasts in one place.

Bookstore: Find the books authored by the featured guests of The Tenpenny Files, all in one place.

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