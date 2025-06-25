Morning Coffee - June 25, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!
Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:
Event Appearance June 28th:
I’ll be attending the Thrive 2025 event in West Palm Beach. I look forward to connecting with many of you there!
Give with Warm Hands Theory:
I share my “Give with Warm Hands” philosophy—what it means, and why it’s such a powerful mindset for health and healing.
Healing Lung Tissue (COPD):
Is it possible to regenerate or support lung tissue for those with COPD? I discuss several natural approaches including:
L-Taurine (amino acid)
Product Highlight – Para-Shield:
I share my personal experience with Para-Shield, a product I’ve seen deliver incredible results. Demand has been so high, production had to be increased!
Eczema Solutions:
Eczema is often linked to underlying allergies—corn allergy in particular is one common cause. I’ll explore this connection and offer some natural solutions.
SRT Allergy Elimination at TIMC:
Learn about our Sensitivity Reduction Therapy (SRT) Allergy Elimination Program at TIMC: what the treatment involves and the kinds of results patients are seeing.
Natural Pain Management Alternatives:
Instead of reaching for Advil or Tylenol, which can be harmful to the body over time, I recommend natural options like Arcanum 1200 available from MicronicSilver.com.
Can You Use Pure Body Detox Spray in the Eyes?
Yes, both Pure Body Extra Spray and Micronic Silver Spray are safe for use in or around the eyes.
How to Use the Wellness Blanket:
I’ll give step-by-step instructions on how to properly use the Wellness Blanket for optimal benefits.
Vaccines and Travel:
Which vaccines are truly required vs. recommended when traveling? I’ll explain the key differences, and why it’s important to know before your trip.
Tip: The CDC’s travel website is a great resource—just be cautious with their vaccine guidance.
Recurring Kidney and Bladder Infections:
I’ll provide natural suggestions and lifestyle changes to help reduce or prevent recurring kidney and bladder infections.
Links from this show:
Cardio Miracle – Save 15% with code DRT: cardiomiracle.com/DRT
ProImmune – Save 10% with code DRT: https://bit.ly/drtproimmune
Zeolite – Intro offer – First bottle $14: Drtdetox.com
Zeolite Duo – Cellular Detox + Gut Cleanse – Intro offer – First pack for $39: https://bit.ly/drtduo
Para-Shield – First bottle $25: https://bit.ly/drtshield
Telo-Vital – First bottle $49: https://bit.ly/vitalitydrt
Dr.Tenpenny’s Opti Supplements – Save 10% with code DRT10 – shoptenpenny.net
Join Tenpenny Prime to get 3 New and Exclusive Segments every month: bit.ly/drtprime
Join TONIGHT’S LIVE Q&A Masterclass with Dr. Bauerschmidt: bit.ly/expertbone
The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT: thewellnessblanket.com
Micronic Silver – Save 15% with code DRT: micronicsilver.com
Show Sponsors:
Friday Focus newsletter: Weekly specials
Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping
Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39
Telo-Vital: First bottle only $49
Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10
Opti Vital Cleanse: Save 10% with code DRT10
Gluco-Control: control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10
Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year. **In April, there are TWO Ask The Expert events! I will interview Dr. Kim Biss and Dr. Jonathan Brajtbord separately. These interviews will focus on Male and Female Reproductive Health.
Cardio Miracle: 15% off
My Pillow: Save up to 67% with code DRT
Adaptobliss: Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT
ProImmune: Save 10% with code DRT
Share this post