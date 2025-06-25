Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

2

Morning Coffee - June 25, 2025 Edition

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's avatar
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Jun 25, 2025
2
A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

  • Event Appearance June 28th:

    • I’ll be attending the Thrive 2025 event in West Palm Beach. I look forward to connecting with many of you there!

  • Give with Warm Hands Theory:

    • I share my “Give with Warm Hands” philosophy—what it means, and why it’s such a powerful mindset for health and healing.

  • Healing Lung Tissue (COPD):

  • Product Highlight – Para-Shield:

    • I share my personal experience with Para-Shield, a product I’ve seen deliver incredible results. Demand has been so high, production had to be increased!

  • Eczema Solutions:

    • Eczema is often linked to underlying allergies—corn allergy in particular is one common cause. I’ll explore this connection and offer some natural solutions.

  • SRT Allergy Elimination at TIMC:

  • Natural Pain Management Alternatives:

  • Can You Use Pure Body Detox Spray in the Eyes?

  • How to Use the Wellness Blanket:

    • I’ll give step-by-step instructions on how to properly use the Wellness Blanket for optimal benefits.

  • Vaccines and Travel:

    • Which vaccines are truly required vs. recommended when traveling? I’ll explain the key differences, and why it’s important to know before your trip.

    • Tip: The CDC’s travel website is a great resource—just be cautious with their vaccine guidance.

  • Recurring Kidney and Bladder Infections:

    • I’ll provide natural suggestions and lifestyle changes to help reduce or prevent recurring kidney and bladder infections.

Discussion about this video

