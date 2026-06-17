Morning Coffee - June 17, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Environmental toxins and heavy metals remain a major focus in long-term health strategies Mercury, aluminum, cadmium, arsenic, microplastics, glyphosate, and other environmental contaminants are ongoing exposures that contribute to toxic burden and require detoxification, cellular health, and toxin reduction strategies.

Air quality concerns include particulate matter generated by aircraft emissions Atmospheric particulates and aircraft-related emissions are contributing factors in discussions about air quality and environmental exposure.

Chronic ear infections in pets are associated with gut health and immune function Recurring ear infections in pets are linked to gastrointestinal health, immune balance, and overall wellness.

Nattokinase does not significantly affect estrogen or testosterone levels Nattokinase is a fermented enzyme that is not associated with meaningful changes in sex hormone levels.

Whole grains are a natural source of b vitamins Whole grains contain several essential B vitamins that support energy production and metabolic function.

MTHFR variants can reduce methylation efficiency MTHFR gene variants can impair the body's ability to convert folate and vitamin B12 into active forms.

Intrinsic factor is required for vitamin b12 absorption Vitamin B12 depends on intrinsic factor, a protein produced in the stomach, for proper absorption.

Knee arthritis management includes structural and lifestyle interventions Joint alignment, muscle strengthening, physical therapy, and acupuncture can support mobility and reduce discomfort associated with knee arthritis.

Gene therapy technologies continue to face questions about long-term outcomes Long-term safety, effectiveness, and precision remain important considerations in the development of gene therapy.

Glutathione supports antioxidant defense and detoxification pathways Glutathione plays a role in detoxification, immune function, cellular repair, and protection against oxidative stress.

Nattokinase has blood-thinning properties that may interact with anticoagulant medications Nattokinase can affect blood clotting and requires caution when used with medications such as warfarin.

Covid-19 vaccination in infants and young children remains a topic of public debate Questions continue regarding the risks, benefits, and long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccination in pediatric populations.

Links from this show:

VaxApp: Join the waitlist for the VaxApp!

Beyond the Tickbite Webinar: Registration is open now. Ticks are spreading into new regions. Lyme disease cases continue to rise. Does Lyme disease explain your symptoms? You don’t have to remember a tick bite. You don’t need a bull’s-eye rash. And standard testing may not tell the whole story.

Ask the Expert Masterclass: The Menopause Myth with Dr. Christiane Northrup: What If Hot Flashes, Brain Fog, Weight Gain, and Exhaustion Aren’t Actually Menopause? Sign up now for this June 22 event!

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership: Provides continued access to in depth discussions and expanding health education that support long term intellectual resilience.

Health Support: Use code INFLUENCER40 to get 40% off until June 21st when you try a new product that you’ve never purchased before.

Leave a comment