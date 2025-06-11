Morning Coffee - June 11, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Today Michelle hosts Susan Sweetin. Known as the Fearless Visionary to many. Sweetin is a no-holds-barred leader who is singularly focused on creating rather than reacting. Additionally, Susan is fervently immersed in empowerment, building connections, and bringing solutions, her personal cred is; you are either part of the problem or part of the solution.

Susan is the founder of Freedom Travel Alliance and Freedom Health Connect, a holistic health share program that combines the holistic with catastrophic sharing measures – bringing together wellness-focused approaches with protections for life’s major medical events.

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

The founding of Freedom Travel Alliance and the dire need for Freedom Health Connect

The ongoing medical freedom crisis: stories of children being subjected to treatment without parental consent

Rising autism rates and why it should concern every new or expecting parent

Alarming autism statistics in Black boys (approximately 1 in 10) and why this deserves urgent attention

Free solutions and support for children with autism—real stories of recovery and progress

New studies and treatments for PTSD for veterans

The importance of self-education: detoxification, preparedness, and access to holistic treatments

Empowering ourselves as citizens, activists, and health advocates

Details on the upcoming Stay Awake America Tour – June 21 in Venice, Florida

→ Bring your Zero Accountability book for a signing with Dr. T! Order it HERE

Simple steps for living a clean life: Use natural cleaning products Choose holistic health solutions Switch to clean, non-toxic cosmetics (examples discussed in the episode)

Why the FDA is now examining telomeres and their role in disease prevention

Join Tenpenny Prime to get exclusive access to the June Ask The Expert Masterclass event on Bone Health with Dr. Michael Bauerschmidt where we talk about Rebuilding, Preventing, and Reversing Complex, Chronic Conditions of the Bones. June 25th at 8pm ET. Become a member HERE or register to join the conversation at bit.ly/expertbone

ECP Vitality Event – THIS WEEK Friday June 13 from 9-2:30pm PT. Free mini-sessions and special event pricing. RSVP to book your free session – 805-557-8877 TenpennyECP.com

