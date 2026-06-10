Morning Coffee - June 10, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Veterinary vaccine practices are increasingly becoming part of broader vaccine compliance discussions Vaccine-related messaging is expanding beyond traditional healthcare settings into veterinary medicine and pet-owner interactions.

Pet illnesses are being linked to vaccination history in holistic veterinary practice Observations from holistic veterinary medicine connect a range of chronic pet health conditions with prior vaccination exposure.

Health outcomes are being measured through broader indicators than vaccination rates alone Public health should be evaluated through chronic disease rates, metabolic health, cancer prevalence, and overall wellness rather than infection statistics alone.

Monoclonal antibody therapies are linked to concerns about molecular mimicry and autoimmune reactions Certain biologic injectable therapies are associated with concerns about molecular mimicry, cross-reactivity, and the potential development of autoimmune responses.

Spike protein testing remains a major area of interest for post-vaccination health assessment Development of an at-home test designed to identify and measure spike protein presence in the body may be in the works.

Detoxification strategies focus on reducing toxic burden and supporting gut health Gut health support, and toxin reduction are foundational approaches for individuals concerned about environmental and vaccine-related exposures.

Prebiotics and probiotics support different aspects of gut microbiome health Prebiotics provide nourishment for beneficial bacteria, while probiotics supply live beneficial microorganisms to the digestive tract.

Organic whole foods remain the foundation of immune system support Real food: fresh fruits, vegetables, quality proteins, and minimally processed foods are key components of maintaining immune resilience.

High-dose intravenous Vitamin C is used in severe illness and advanced disease settings Intravenous Vitamin C is associated with applications involving serious infections, cancer care, and critical illness support.

Autoimmune conditions are linked to immune system dysfunction and dietary factors Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving immune-mediated damage to melanin-producing cells, with dietary interventions frequently explored as part of management strategies.

Pregnancy interventions such as RhoGAM and Vitamin K remain subjects of informed consent discussions Parents continue seeking detailed information about pregnancy and newborn interventions such as RhoGAM, newborn Vitamin K administration and delayed cord clamping before making healthcare decisions.

Eye health support includes nutrients associated with visual function and retinal health Bilberry, lutein, rutin, astaxanthin, and selenium are nutrients commonly used to support eyesight and visual performance.

Links from this show:

RhoGAM: Watch all of the Tenpenny Files Podcasts in one place.

Bookstore: Find the books authored by the featured guests of The Tenpenny Files, all in one place.

Vaccine Courses: The vaccine education courses provide a structured path for building that understanding, whether you are just beginning or looking to go deeper.

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