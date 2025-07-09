Morning Coffee - July 9, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

Powerful Interview with Dr. Peter Breggin: We explored the origins of the CICP (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program) and its connection to the PREP Act—an eye-opening conversation with critical implications. Read my book Zero Accountability in a Failed System where it’s all broken down for the reader.

Prepping for ‘Ask the Expert’ with Dr. Seema Nanda (July 30): I’ve been deep in research and drafting a comprehensive white paper—now over 20 pages and growing. The learning curve has been intense, and the insights are invaluable.

My Book Reveals Hard Truths: The revelations in Zero Accountability will stir justified anger—but that’s where hope begins. Awareness leads to action.

Personal Turning Point: I share about my shift from a lukewarm Christian to someone fully committed to walking with the Lord.

Why I Recommend Skipping Morning Coffee: A science-backed reason for holding off on your first cup—and what to do instead.

How to Take Cardio Miracle: A quick guide for maximizing its benefits.

Natural Remedies for Varicose Veins: My recommendations for supporting vascular health naturally.

Audience Q&A: Can anything be done to reduce body fat? My response includes actionable insights.

Prime Summer Sale Runs Through July 12: Don’t miss out on 20% off sitewide and free shipping—use code PRIME2025 .

Post-Exposure Protocols: Why it's critical to support blood detox after being around individuals who have received the jab.

Para-Shield Protocol Overview: How and when to use it effectively.

Thyroid and Spike Protein: Can thyroid function be disrupted by spike protein—possibly even through transmission?

What Is Regeria? I explain this lesser-known condition, what causes it, and what you should know.

Other Links from this show:

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter: Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

Telo-Vital: First bottle only $49

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse: Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control: control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year. **In April, there are TWO Ask The Expert events! I will interview Dr. Kim Biss and Dr. Jonathan Brajtbord separately. These interviews will focus on Male and Female Reproductive Health.

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle: 15% off

My Pillow: Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss: Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

ProImmune: Save 10% with code DRT

Share

Leave a comment